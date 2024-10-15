Halloween thrill in Malaysia

Experience fright fest at Sunway Lagoon

IF you are craving heart-pounding excitement this Halloween season, look no further than Night of Fright (NOF) 10 at Sunway Lagoon. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, NOF 10 is transforming the park into a full-scale haunted wonderland that will leave you screaming in terror — and craving more. Starting from the chilling atmosphere to the crafted haunted houses, scare zones and dedicated scare actors, every detail is designed to give you the ultimate horror experience. This year, theSun visited all eight haunted houses and one haunted theatre, and each one brought something terrifyingly unique to the table. Walking through the haunted houses was like stepping into a nightmare you could not wake up from, where each detail amplified the fear, making it impossible to pick a favourite. Take Silent Hill, for instance. Based on the legendary horror franchise, this haunted house made us feel like we were right in the foggy, desolate town itself, complete with its infamous monsters. Then there is The Island of the Dolls, a spine-tingling experience inspired by Mexico’s eerie isla de las muñecas, where life-sized dolls seem to watch your every move. The combination of unsettling atmospheres, dim lighting and perfectly timed jump scares left us breathless.

But NOF’s scare zones scattered across the park offer an equally terrifying experience. The Karak Highway scare zone was a clear crowd favourite. Walking through this zone was a unique experience, as it featured legendary Malay ghosts and paranormal occurrences from one of Malaysia’s most infamous highways. The mix of cultural legends and horror made it an unforgettable stop for all who dared to enter. Visitors could not help but be mesmerised by the creativity and execution of this attraction. The real magic of NOF lies not just in its set designs but in the talents behind the scare actors. With impeccable makeup, costumes and the ability to stay in character all night long, these actors step up the entire experience. theSun had the chance to interview three of the talented scare actors, giving a deeper insight into what it takes to be a part of NOF. Talents behind the scares NOF actor Nabil Arshad, 30, shared his experience of playing a victim hit by the infamous yellow Volkswagen along the Karak Highway. For three years, Nabil has been a part of NOF, reprising this role with dedication. “I work closely with my makeup artist to bring my injuries to life, making my character as realistic as possible,“ he explained.

Nabil also mentioned his effort to researching his role, often watching horror movies for inspiration. His scariest moment? “Once, a couple fell when I jump-scared them — it was intense. Sometimes, guests get aggressive, but it’s all part of the job.” Muhammad Irfan Zamani Ismail, a 22-year-old first-time performer at NOF 10, plays a ghostly Malay traditional dancer in the Karak Highway scare zone. Despite his character not fitting directly into the highway’s paranormal theme, Irfan uses traditional dance to add an intriguing cultural layer to the experience. “Interacting with guests through dance and emotion makes the whole experience more authentic,“ he said. His most memorable is when he abruptly stopped dancing, only to resume while locking eyes with a guest. “She screamed and ran away. It was both fun and an honour to be part of NOF.”

Experienced scare actor and a “possessed girl” inspired by The Exorcist is 25-year-old actress Hany, who has been part of NOF for five years, each time taking on different roles. This year, her character fits with the event’s nostalgia-heavy horror movie theme. “I love playing scary characters because I can make bigger, more frightening movements to shock the guests,“ she said. Her favourite reactions come from guests who cry or run in fear, though some have screamed at her in return. “But they’re at a horror park — what else do they expect?” Haunting atmosphere Besides the haunted houses and scare zones, the entire park joins in the spooky fun with performances at the NOF main stage. You will also find the regular night amusement rides open, adding a dash of thrill between terrifying attractions. The planning behind each haunted experience makes it clear that NOF aims to give guests the scare of their lives while keeping the atmosphere exciting and engaging.