Hamilton’s Stranger Things confession

THE iconic star of the Terminator films, Linda Hamilton, is an avowed fan of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

However, the 67-year-old actress will not be able to enjoy the series finale as she was one of the few new names to join the cast of season five.

Now a full month into production, Hamilton told Us Weekly that being cast in the show has “ruined” the experience of watching it.

“When you buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So, I think it ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something,” Hamilton explained.

“It would completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching Stranger Things season five.”

While she jokingly says being involved with the project has soured the idea of watching it, Hamilton does say she has relished watching the previous four seasons.

Hamilton is one of the very few new names that joined the project’s existing, long-time cast, but her character is still shrouded in secrecy as show creators Ross and Matt Duffer have yet to reveal the full story behind her character.

“They have to be very careful with their story,” Hamilton added. “So I still don’t know how it ends. It takes a lot of discipline not to know where it will go, but that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.”

Production for the hit show’s final season is still ongoing and there is no news on when it will premiere on Netflix.