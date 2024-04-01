RENOWNED Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has made a fascinating revelation, sharing that the band cleverly incorporated the Batman theme song into the riff of one of their tracks.

The track, titled Shadow Follows, featured in Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, pays homage to the 1960s Batman TV show through a distinctive riff emerging around four minutes and 20 seconds into the song.

In a Total Guitar interview discussing the superhero reference, Hammett confirmed the connection, stating, “That’s funny because we called that ‘The Batman Riff’ and I know exactly what you are talking about.”

When the album first arrived, fans speculated about the similarities between the riff and the distinctive Batman theme tune online, sparking discussions on platforms like Reddit.

One respondent shared, “Yes. I immediately heard it and it honestly took me out of the song for a second.”

The recognition of this musical connection sparked discussions and reflections among Metallica enthusiasts.

In another segment of the interview, Hammett expressed his perspective that, for most listeners, guitar solos are not particularly memorable.

He faced criticism from fans regarding his solo in the album’s lead single, Lux AEterna.

Hammett candidly stated, “I hate to say it for all your readers out there, but non-musicians, who are the majority of the listening world, are not going to remember guitar solos.”

He went on to emphasise the lasting impact of a great melody and a well-crafted song, especially one that transports listeners to a different emotional space.

Metallica marked their eagerly awaited comeback this year with 72 Seasons, a 12-track heavy metal masterpiece that stands out for its numerous electric guitar highlights, featuring what critics are deeming one of the standout guitar riffs of 2023.

The album not only boasts inspiring riffs, enthralling guitar solos and James Hetfield’s impressive picking skills but also carries particular significance for a distinct segment of the Metallica fanbase.