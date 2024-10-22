Haunting ride from start to finish

Naomi Scott shines in sequel that doubles down on creeps, shocks

This supernatural psychological horror flick delivers exactly what audiences are looking for. - PICS COURTESY OF UNITED INTERNATIONAL PICTURES

SMILE 2, directed and written by Parker Finn is the kind of sequel that not only matches the eerie intensity of the first film but also takes the horror to a whole new level. Released just in time for the Halloween season, this supernatural psychological horror flick delivers exactly what audiences are looking for – an unsettling experience that keeps them on edge throughout. Naomi Scott takes centre stage as pop singer Skye Riley, battling the horrors of fame and a curse far more terrifying than any paparazzi ambush.

Escalating horror with dark, twisted plot The film kicks off with global pop sensation Skye preparing for her upcoming world tour. What should be a dream come true for any artist quickly turns into a nightmare as she begins to experience an onslaught of terrifying and inexplicable events. As the horrors around her intensify, Skye is forced to confront not only her past but a supernatural curse that threatens to destroy her life. Where Smile relied heavily on psychological tension, Smile 2 ups the ante by adding more visceral gore to the mix. From distorted smiles that haunt every corner of Skye’s life to shocking moments of body horror, Finn spares no effort in making the audience squirm. The special effects and practical makeup used to bring these terrifying sequences to life are top-notch, making the film’s scares feel disturbingly real.

While Smile 2 masterfully builds suspense and delivers some truly horrific scenes, it is not without a few predictable moments. For seasoned horror fans, the formula becomes noticeable – especially in the latter half. The false starts, the “is it real or just in her head” fake-outs and the eventual climax can feel a bit familiar. However, the journey to get there is so well-executed that it does not take away from the overall experience. The film’s climax, though somewhat predictable, still manages to pack a punch. The chilling final sequence, in which Skye must confront the source of her terror, leaves the audience disturbed and satisfied. Even if the twist is not entirely surprising, the tension built around it is enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Skye-high performance One of the standout elements of Smile 2 is Scott’s portrayal of Skye. Scott brings depth and nuance to the role of a pop star teetering on the edge of sanity. Her performance adds an emotional layer to the horror, making the audience feel for Skye as she grapples with the dual pressures of fame and supernatural terror. The supporting cast, including Rosemarie DeWitt as Skye’s mother and manager and Kyle Gallner reprising his role as Joel, a cursed police officer, provide strong backing, adding further tension to the narrative.

Smile 2 delivers on its promise of scares, making it a worthy sequel to the original. For fans of the first film, this instalment takes everything up a notch, particularly in terms of gore and psychological intensity. It is not just about jump scares or eerie smiles, it is the slow, creeping dread that permeates every scene that gets under the skin. The film does occasionally lean on familiar horror tropes but they are used in a way that still keeps the audience engaged. It is a movie that knows its formula but is not afraid to embrace it, delivering what fans expect while offering enough fresh elements to keep things exciting.