Recommended vegan restaurants in Klang Valley

Goma Miso Ramen, it is all about taste at Kuki Vegan.

THERE is a lot written about veganism. To begin with, veganism benefit the environment and health, so people are turning to a vegan diet for a simple reason: it is a healthy option. Vegans do not consume animal products such as meat, chicken, fish, or animal-based products such as eggs or dairy-related products such as milk, cheese, butter and honey.

Vegans are against cruelty on animals, especially over the treatment of farm animals such as cows, goats, lambs and chickens, usually bred in dark and crowded areas, while cows are impregnated artificially for milk and calves are slaughtered for veal meat. Therefore, adopting a vegan diet can reduce environmental damage due to food production. If you are looking to make that switch or just want to sample good vegan food, here are four restaurants and cafes in the Klang Valley for you to try.

Kuki Vegan Kuki Vegan delivers an array of tempting sushi and handmade ramen and pasta. Located at Menara Ken in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuki Vegan is the brainchild of Summer Ng who believes in clean and comforting Japanese cuisine.

Kuki invites you to explore a wide variety of tastes and flavours with signature dishes such as its Cubed Watermelon Tofu, Corn Potage Soup, Arancini Onigiri, made with portabello, tofu and wakame (seaweed) and Goma Miso Ramen. Serving an exquisite handcrafted vegan Japanese menu, the highlight of the restaurant is its sushi, including Watermelon Ahi and Pico De Gallo. Kuki Vegan also has a list of refreshing mocktails and cocktails.

The Hungry Tapir Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Hungry Tapir will make you hungry just by looking at the menu. Hungry Tapir serves a fresh and delicious plant-based menu comprising all-day breakfast options to local Malaysian dishes with a twist.

Crowd’s favourites include Mama’s Satay, which uses marinated hedgehog mushrooms, and the veganized Eggs Benedict with tofu. Other must tries are its Jungle Laksa and Tapir’s Nasi Lemak. The outlet’s east meets west fusion food are flavourful as it blends local spices and herbs.

The Hungry Tapir is situated on an open air, pink-walled terrace, making it one of the most Instagrammable spaces in town.

Sala Sala, a Latin-inspired plant-based vegan ingredient restaurant serving Tex-Mex cuisine such as meatless burgers, wraps, tacos, burritos, nachos, tortilla chips and chimichanga.

Sala is also famous for its Asian-flavoured burritos and tacos as well as its version of local faves. One of the best-sellers is its vegan nasi lemak with mushroom rendang. The menu is regularly expanded with something new dishes and choice of tantalising beverages. Sala is a place for tasty comfort food to share with family and friends.

Veggielicious Thai Cuisine Veggielicious Thai Cuisine, located in Petaling Jaya, serves authentic vegetarian and vegan Thai cuisine, packed with the aroma of Thai herbs and spices. The served fish with Thai tangy sauce (a special sauce made in-house), crispy kangkung, fresh mixed herbs salad with seeds and nuts and Thai green curry will leave your tastebuds wanting more.