Helloween to perform live in KL on Dec 8

FOR fans of heavy metal and its attendent subgenres, the 80s was a fabulous decade as new sounds poured forth in great streams of noise. There was the new wave of British heavy metal, featuring the likes of Iron Maiden and Venom, which was fast making inroads in the US and rest of the world. New sounds in the shape of thrash and speed metal were also exciting longhairs everywhere.

Straddling all these new subgenres was Helloween and it took all the best elements from the emerging scenes to create a spectacular ‘power metal’ sound. Sort of like Maiden on speed, Helloween released a spate of albums that cemented its reputation as 80s heavyweights. These long players include Walls of Jericho and Live in the UK. But its most famous long players are without a doubt the pair of concept albums – Keeper of the Seven Keys Pt I and II – which have become integral to every self-respecting metal fans’ musical education.

That formula has certainly worked as the band has had a long and fruitful career thus far, with the German outfit embarking on a 40th anniversary tour.

Malaysia has been included in the tour itinerary with Helloween set to perform at Zepp, Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8.

This concert is part of its eagerly awaited world tour, featuring the full “Pumpkins United” lineup — Michael Kiske, Andi Deris, Kai Hansen, Michael Weikath, Markus Grosskopf, Sascha Gerstner, and Dani Löble – a legendary ensemble that unites generations of Helloween fans from the classic to the modern era.

Fans will be treated to iconic hits such as Eagle Fly Free, Future World, Power, Forever and One, Perfect Gentleman, Skyfall, and I Want Out, delivered with the band’s signature dual lead vocals, electrifying twin guitar solos, and dramatic stage and lighting production.

The band last visited these shores in 2018 and if that gig is any indication, fans will be treated to a high energy metal fest with plenty of singalong choruses.

Hardcore fans can carve out their pumpkin heads and expect a blast through the band’s most well-known songs. Tickets are priced between RM330 and RM400.