STAR reviews AI investment for efficient government services

PUTRAJAYA: The Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) is reviewing AI investments to ensure they improve government efficiency and service delivery.

STAR stated that an analysis of the “AI Productivity Paradox” showed AI saves time but has not yet boosted national productivity.

The 7th STAR meeting for 2025, chaired by Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, assessed progress on reform projects and administrative efficiency.

Key discussions included government quarters management, border security, immigration system disruptions, and public administration tech challenges.

The meeting highlighted the need to strengthen public service integrity, particularly at entry points, to support transparent governance.

STAR will further study service delivery effectiveness and refine operational procedures to meet global standards.

Three ministries received Bureaucratic Reform (RKB) awards for efficiency improvements.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development digitised social work courses, saving RM150,000 annually in compliance costs.

The Ministry of Education cut Matriculation College admission appeals from 12 to five working days, saving RM7.5 million yearly.

The Ministry of Plantations and Commodities streamlined rubber board licensing, reducing compliance costs by 68% and saving RM11.4 million annually.

STAR collaborates with the Performance Surge Coordination Unit, MADANI Monitoring Unit, and Malaysian Productivity Corporation to enhance policy implementation.

The task force remains committed to resolving cross-ministerial and inter-agency challenges. - Bernama