HONG KONG veteran actor and singer Andy Lau was reportedly seen attending his father’s wake on Dec 5, according to several reports.

Today Online reported that Andy had attended his father, Lau Li’s wake together with his wife, former Malaysian beauty queen Carol Chu and their 11-year-old daughter, Hanna after 2pm.

Lau Li passed away at 89-years of age on Nov 20 (Monday) surrounded by family members, according to a report by The Star.

He served as a firefighter during his younger days and then opened a snack shop later on to financially support his family.

Andy recalled helping out his father back when he was five years old at the shop and mentioned that his father was the person he looked up to the most.