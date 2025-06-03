HK star Eric Suen to stage first concert in Malaysia

THE long wait is over for fans of Eric Suen as the Hong Kong star will be having his first ever concert in Malaysia.

Organised by MMM Entertainment, with KXL Crossover as co-organiser, Eric Suen – The Big Reunion in Malaysia is taking the stage at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on April 5 at 6pm.

Through this concert, Suen marks a new phase in his music career as he showcases his enduring artistry in paying tribute to his fans for their love and support throughout the years. From heartfelt love songs to upbeat hits spanning over 30 years, he will take fans in Malaysia on a nostalgic journey with his undying love for music.

A computer engineering major and an MBA graduate, Suen is one of the most well-known singers and actors of the 90s, not only for his looks but also his talent. After a singing competition performance in Taiwan, he was offered a record deal, leading to his 1993 release of Ren Shi Ni Zhen Hao, his debut album that includes the title track that propelled him to fame. He further cemented his name with a string of hits such as Wo Zhi Dao Ni Zai Deng Wo, Ai De Gu Shi, Tai Duo, Ren Ran Xi Huan Ni (Shang Ji) and Wei Ai Shou Hou, all of which serves as staples of the 90s.

In the digital age, Suen discovered a new-found fame since embarking on livestreaming in 2018, through which he reconnected with old fans and gained new ones as he re-emerges in the mainstream. Aside from music, he has also made inroads into film and television, having played a leading role in Princess Huai Yu, Wulong Prince and The Queen.

The Big Reunion, which has earned praise from concertgoers in Foshan, Guangzhou and other cities in China, is finally coming to Malaysia for fans to gather with Suen for an unforgettable evening.

Concert tickets ranging from RM238 to RM668 are available for purchase starting tomorrow.