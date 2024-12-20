Local eateries serve festive delights

AS the festive season approaches, a delightful array of culinary experiences beckons those seeking to indulge in the warmth and joy of Christmas. From decadent dessert collections that promise to tantalise sweet-toothed enthusiasts to artisanal baked goods that blend traditional craftsmanship with innovative flavours, the holiday dining landscape offers something for every palate. Restaurants and eateries are stepping up their game, crafting special menus that transform dining into a celebration of togetherness, whether you are looking for an intimate family feast, a group gathering or a festive meal delivered straight to your doorstep. These curated offerings range from exquisite steakhouse experiences to creative holiday-inspired pastries, ensuring that the spirit of the season is captured not just in decorations, but in every carefully prepared bite. Elevete Patisserie For those with a sweet tooth, Elevete invites you to savour the season with its Christmas Dessert Collection. From decadent Yule Log Cakes to whimsical pavlovas and festive macarons, this year’s lineup is crafted to spread joy and sweetness in every bite. The Buche de Noel or Yule Log Cake is a light chocolate chiffon sponge wrapped in Elevete’s signature salted caramel buttercream that is frosted with dark couverture. Similar in size is the Forest Festive Pavlova, with a towering meringue base, creamy filling and sweet-tart cherry confit. The more bite-sized options are the Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas Choux, Merry Macaron Moments and the two brownie offerings Santa’s Little Brownies and Brownie Christmas Crackers. Orders and deliveries are available until Dec 31. Elevete Patisserie is located at Taman Mayang Jaya, Petaling Jaya.

Universal Bakehouse Compared to the mammoth meals synonymous with Christmas, an underrated offering during the festive season are baked goods and Universal Bakehouse is here to answer the call with its selection of festive bakes that blend artisanal craftsmanship with timeless flavours. The bakery has two different menus for online pre-orders and those available in-store. For the former, Universal Bakehouse has Festive Tarts and Cakes, which include a variety of tarts from Plum Tart to Chemor Chocolate Tart as well as Chestnut Pound Cake, while there are also cookie jars available in two choices of Oat Berry White Chocolate Cookies and Sable Breton. Meanwhile, available daily in-store (with optional Beep delivery) are Universal Bakehouse’s Country Buns with Toppings such as Spiced Cauliflower Country Bun, Portobello and Cheese Country Bun and Zucchini and Pesto Country Bun. There are also Viennoiserie Delights such as Minced Pie Escargot, Gula Melaka with Sea Salt Croissant, Cherry Turnover and Chicken Hand Pie. Universal Bakehouse is located at Damansara Kim, Petaling Jaya.

Aurum Theatre GSC’s Aurum Theatre and Velvet Cinemas have the holiday festivities covered for families and couples this December with their F&B establishments Hokkaido Table, Velvet Restaurant and Bar, Jin Gastrobar and Kissa Cafe and Diner. If your love language is quality time, why not wine and dine at Hokkaido Table, Velvet Restaurant and Bar or Jin Gastrobar with your loved ones this Christmas over a hearty limited time sharing menu curated for four? The festive feast is complete with appetisers, a main course and dessert, with each restaurant offering a festive feast with a unique twist. The restaurants also have Wicked-inspired mocktails and cocktails available until Dec 31. Meanwhile, at Kissa Cafe and Diner, there will be a Merry Wicked High Tea set during the same period.

Maria’s SteakCafe Gathering during Christmas is more often than not a communal event and it is something Maria’s SteakCafe is prepared for, as the steakhouse has put together a special Christmas menu for groups both small and large. Known for its homely menu and premium steaks, Maria’s SteakCafe’s festive spread combines all-time favourites, including Angus Beef Wellington, Roast Turkey, Roast Lamb and Cranberry Prune Pudding, along with a delightful mix of savouries and sweets. Starting from RM850+, there are six set menus available to choose from for a small group of five. Main course options include Tomahawk in Wagyu MB5-7 or Black Angus, Angus Beef Wellington (with options of with or without Foie Gras), Roast Lamb and Roast Turkey. All sets come with Caesar Salad, Spaghetti Chicken Bolognese, Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Spinach and to end the meal on a sweet note, a Lemon Loaf. Those who are hosting a larger group can opt to add Garlic Butter Sea-Caught Tiger Prawns, ensuring there is something to delight every palate. This season of giving, Maria’s SteakCafe will also be presenting an A La Carte Delivery Menu, available from until Jan 1. The Dine In Menu differs by being available only on Dec 24 and 25. Maria’s SteakCafe has locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak.