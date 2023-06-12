Honey elixir

Its seven beauty benefits

HONEY, often referred to as “liquid gold”, has been cherished for its sweet taste and medicinal properties for centuries. Beyond its culinary uses, honey has made a mark in the beauty industry, becoming a key ingredient in various skincare routines. Packed with antioxidants, antibacterial properties and essential nutrients, honey offers a range of beauty benefits that go beyond its delectable flavour. In this feature, we will delve into the seven remarkable beauty benefits of honey that make it a must-have in your beauty arsenal. Natural moisturiser One of the most notable beauty benefits of honey is its ability to moisturise and nourish the skin. Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it attracts and retains moisture. When applied to the skin, honey helps hydrate and lock in moisture, making it an excellent remedy for dry and parched skin. For a quick and easy DIY moisturising mask, mix honey with a bit of yoghurt or avocado and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse it off to reveal soft, supple skin. Acne treatment Honey’s antimicrobial and antibacterial properties make it an effective treatment for acne-prone skin. It helps combat acne by reducing the growth of bacteria that can lead to breakouts. Additionally, honey’s anti-inflammatory properties can soothe irritated skin and reduce the redness associated with acne. Create a spot treatment by applying a small amount of raw honey directly to blemishes or mix it with other natural ingredients like tea tree oil for a potent acne-fighting concoction.

Gentle exfoliation Honey contains natural enzymes that act as gentle exfoliators, helping to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. This makes honey an excellent ingredient for those with sensitive or easily irritated skin. Combine honey with finely ground oats or sugar to create a mild exfoliating scrub. Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions, then rinse off for a smoother complexion. Anti-ageing properties Rich in antioxidants, honey helps neutralise free radicals that contribute to premature ageing. Free radicals can damage the skin’s collagen, leading to wrinkles and fine lines. By incorporating honey into your skincare routine, you can support the skin’s natural elasticity and promote a more youthful appearance. Consider mixing honey with a few drops of rose-hip oil or aloe vera gel for a rejuvenating face mask that combats the signs of ageing.