Hong Kong’s hidden gems as discovered by The Kuans

WHAT happens when The Kuans and their unmistakable brand of family fun take over Hong Kong?

That is what Malaysians will find out in a unique collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) for its recent regional campaign focusing on Hong Kong’s hidden gems, to uncover some of the Asia World City’s localsecrets and multifaceted experiences beyond the iconic skyline.

As one of Malaysia’s most influential digital content creator families, The Kuans — siblings Jestinna, Mskuan and Perry Kuan, with Danny Lee (Jestinna’s husband) in tow — embarked on a family holiday to Hong Kong to launch the partnership with HKTB recently.

The Kuans also joined in the fun at HKTB’s immersive pop-up at Sunway Pyramid, where they shared about their recent Hong Kong trip and played games with the audience. Jestinna and Danny also took the stage to perform their newly launched song in public for the first time.

Other than the event appearance by the Kuans, HKTB gave out exclusive Hong Kong-themed blind boxes filled with Hong Kong souvenirs, for every event patron who completed all the interactive game stations during the three-day event last week. Two pairs of AirAsia return flight tickets to Hong Kong were also given away during the event.

This activation aims to bring Hong Kong’s hidden gems closer to Malaysians through the experiences of the Kuans.

Here are more of The Kuans’s recommendations categorised by arts & culture, food & drinks, nature & adventure and shop & play.

Hong Kong Island

● Causeway Bay

[Food & drinks]

1. Yuè

Yuè offers an upscale dining experience with a focus on exquisite dim sum and Cantonese delicacies. The elegant setting and impeccable service make it perfect for a leisurely lunch.

2. Milk Café

Milk Café is celebrated for its variety of Hong Kong style delights, making it an ideal spot to take a break from exploring the city.

[Shop & play]

1. Explore Paterson Street

Bustling shopping area known for its trendy boutiques and international brands. It’s a shopping haven for those looking to update their wardrobe with the latest fashion.

● Kennedy Town

[Arts & culture]

1. Phototaking at the waterfront that is near to Arabica cafe

Kennedy Town offers picturesque spots for photography, particularly around the beach and the trendy Arabica café. It is a blend of urban living with scenic coastal views.

● Wan Chai

[Shop & play]

1. Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade

Perfect for a leisurely stroll with stunning views of Victoria Harbour. It is also a great spot for photos, especially during sunset.

[Food & drinks]

1. Cheung Hong Yuen Restaurant

A local favourite for Cantonese cuisine, Cheung Hong Yuen offers a wide range of traditional dishes in a cosy setting.

2. Kam’s Roast Goose

Famous for its succulent roast goose, Kam’s is a Michelin-starred restaurant that promises an authentic Hong Kong culinary experience.

● Central

[Food & drinks]

1. Yuen Hing Restaurant

This 24-hour restaurant is known for its roasted meats and traditional Cantonese tea dishes, offering a delightful dining experience in the heart of Central.

2. Lan Kwai Fong

Lan Kwai Fong is the epicenter of Hong Kong’s nightlife, filled with vibrant bars and clubs. It’s the perfect place to experience the city’s energetic night scene.

Kowloon

● Sham Shui Po

[Shop & play]

1. Ching Mi Camera

CCD Camera is a haven for photography enthusiasts, offering a wide range of cameras and accessories.

2. Fuk Wa Camera

Another gem for camera lovers, Fuk Wa Camera is known for its extensive selection and knowledgeable staff.

3. Good Bad Creative

Good Bad Creative is a vintage shop offering unique thrift finds. It is a must-visit for those who love discovering one-of-a-kind pieces.

● Mongkok

[Food & drinks]

1. Red Bean Bakery

Red Bean Bakery is famous for its giant pineapple buns (polo buns), a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

2. Art of Dessert

Art of Dessert offers an array of beautifully crafted desserts, perfect for indulging your sweet cravings.

● Tsim Sha Tsui

[Food & drinks]

1. Waso cafe (also known as Mrs Tang Cafe)

Family-owned cafe that originated in Yuen Long now has multiple locations at New Territories, Kowloon and Hong Kong Island. It is where the locals go for hearty breakfast and is known for their flaky pineapple buns (bolo buns), sandwiches and noodle dishes.

[Shop & play]

1. K11 Musea

K11 Musea is a cultural-retail destination known for its artistic atmosphere and unique shopping experience.

2. Elegant Tang Dynasty

Elegant Tang Dynasty offers a range of exquisite souvenirs and gifts, which is perfect for taking a piece of Hong Kong home with you.

Outlying Islands

[Nature & adventure]

1. Cheung Chau

A charming island known for its relaxed atmosphere and delicious mango mochi. It is an ideal spot for a day trip filled with exploration and tasty treats.