Hospital Picaso opens Cancer Centre

Championing an integrated approach to cancer care, patients at Hospital Picaso will no longer need to coordinate between multiple care providers independently. The centre brings all essential services under one roof – from early screenings and diagnostic imaging to specialist consultations, advanced surgery and post-treatment care. With an integrated care, patients benefit from faster decision-making, shared clinical insights and a more seamless care journey – resulting in better experiences and improved outcomes.

“By integrating the entire process – from screenings to surgeries – all orchestrated within a single centre, we are redefining the cancer journey through a wholesome approach, providing advanced surgery and personalised care for every patient,” said Hospital Picaso consultant clinical oncologist Dr Mastura Md Yusof at the opening of its Cancer Centre yesterday.

By integrating early screening, diagnostics, advanced treatment and supportive care in one central location, the centre fosters close collaboration between specialists. This model enhances decision-making, reduces treatment delays and ensures a more personalised patient-centred experience – raising the standard of care for cancer patients in Malaysia.

This Cancer Centre comes at a crucial time as cancer remains the third leading cause of death in Malaysia, with 65.1% of cases between 2017 and 2021 detected at late stages (Stage 3 and 4). These alarming figures highlight the urgent need for not only earlier detection but also a more integrated approach to treatment from diagnosis through to recovery.

“In a multidisciplinary team, we’re not just treating cancer, we’re caring for the whole person. When specialists collaborate early, from diagnosis through to treatment planning, it leads to more informed decisions, faster interventions and ultimately, better outcomes for the patient,” added Mastura.

With the lifetime risk of developing cancer now at one in eight for both men and women, the need for accessible, coordinated care has never been more urgent. A facility that brings together all aspects of treatment and support under one roof is both timely and essential in tackling this national health challenge with greater precision, compassion and speed.

Hospital Picaso Cancer Centre offers a comprehensive range of oncology services under one roof – from early screening and precision diagnostics to surgery and advanced cancer treatments. This includes systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, alongside a wide range of radiotherapy treatments tailored to each patient’s needs.

Since its opening in June 2024, the hospital has done 350 robotic operations, 28 intraoperative radiation therapy cases, 102 radiotherapy cases and 900 procedures at chemo daycare, all within 11 months.