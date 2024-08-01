Imagination unbound

Foo unveils kaleidoscopic world of Kalistar

Foo is the brains behind Kalistar. – PICS COURTESY OF EUGENE FOO

IN a candid conversation with theSun, Eugene Foo, the mastermind behind the local storybook sensation Kalistar, shares his remarkable journey as an artist and storyteller. From his two-decade career navigating academia and art to his current role as the Art Director and Head of Story at Circle Studio, Foo takes us on a personal and professional expedition. Reflecting on the genesis of Kalistar, Foo discloses the intricate inspirations that fuelled his creativity. As the mind behind this series of books, he unravels the threads of influence drawn from his own life experiences, offering readers a glimpse into the intimate narratives that shape the enchanting tales within Kalistar.

The characters of Kalistar come to life under Foo’s skillful hands, each born from a unique source of inspiration. From a simple photograph capturing a moment with his daughter to envisioning her as a sea explorer on an alien planet, Foo paints a vivid picture of the imaginative process behind character creation. While Kalistar unfolds on an alien planet, Foo subtly weaves elements of Malaysian culture into the narrative, creating a tapestry that reflects the rich diversity of the region. From architecture to fashion, Foo integrates these cultural nuances, fostering a sense of identity and representation that goes beyond the borders of conventional storytelling.

In the realm of storytelling, challenges are inevitable and Foo opens up about the hurdles faced during the creation of Kalistar. From navigating stakeholder input to preserving the essence of his vision, he shares insights into the delicate balance required to ensure the story’s authenticity and appeal. Exploring the authenticity of the local setting and context in Kalistar, Foo sheds light on his approach. Beyond visual elements, he introduces Malaysian vocabulary, naming conventions and localised humour, infusing the fantastical world of Kalistar with a touch of the familiar. Dive into the multifaceted themes embedded within the Kalistar series as Foo unravels the messages and values he hopes readers will extract from each installment.

From addressing sibling squabbles to challenging gender stereotypes, Foo invites viewers to ponder and engage with diverse and thought-provoking themes. Foo peels back the layers of his writing process, sharing the rituals and strategies that bring the tales of Kalistar to life. From defining core values to seamlessly weaving key plots together, Foo provides a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship behind his storytelling. As readers embark on the Kalistar adventure, Foo envisions a connection that goes beyond the pages. From tackling unconventional topics to encouraging co-reading experiences, Foo lays out his hopes for how readers, both young and old, will engage with and find meaning in the stories he pens. In a tantalising glimpse into the future, Foo unveils plans for the continuation of Kalistar and hints at potential projects on the horizon.