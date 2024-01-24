In stride with style

CHA Eun-woo was recently named regional ambassador for footwear behemoth Skechers. The South Korean actor and singer was present at the grand opening of Skechers’ flagship store at the Exchange TRX Kuala Lumpur and took time to mingle with his fans.

At the opening, Eun-woo was seen flaunting the latest Uno collection, a classic line of fashion sneakers that are designed to elevate various outfits.

During a press conference held at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, Eun-woo expressed his enthusiasm about returning to Malaysia for the second time.

Greeting media members with a friendly apa khabar, he shared insights into his fashion preferences, highlighting the importance of good design and comfortable footwear.

Eun-woo affirmed his commitment to contributing to the brand’s success. Diverging into more personal aspects of his life, the multi-talented artist disclosed his love for activities like reading and exercising during his free time.

Eun-woo also shared his appreciation for Malaysian fans. He commended their respectful greetings, support and love, which served as a motivating force for him to excel further in his endeavours.

Looking ahead, Eun-woo outlined his current goals, including the conclusion of his TV series, A Good Day to Be a Dog and focusing on his solo album.

Additionally, he also spoke briefly about his upcoming series, Wonderful World, set to air later in the year.

With his tall stature, charming demeanour and unwavering humility, Eun-woo proved to be a true gem during the session, reinforcing his status as one of the most magnetic personalities in the industry.