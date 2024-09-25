Indulge in retail therapy

Five new destinations to shop at during your free time

WHETHER it be concerts or art exhibitions, the city is always full of new happenings. From Anta Malaysia’s sporty concept store to Puma’s largest flagship outlet, here are five new shopping spots that recently opened across the country. Jaya Grocer first stand-alone outlet Located in Malacca’s Tarcor Park, this latest Jaya Grocer outlet is significant to locals and the company. Not only because it is its 51st outlet but it is also Jaya Grocer’s first stand-alone outlet in Malaysia. Shoppers will get access to a diverse variety of high-quality and fresh produce when shopping here. Be it vegetables or fruit, shoppers can purchase whatever they need at best-valued prices. In addition, shoppers will get to enjoy exclusive items as the outlet is honouring the city’s rich cultural heritage. Aside from its distinctive Peranakan-inspired interior design, the outlet is offering exclusive grocery and cooler bags up for purchase, along with specifically curated gula melaka chocolates just for the Malacca outlet. For convenience, this outlet also offers online shopping options through GrabMart and deals through the Jaya Grocer membership scheme, allowing shoppers to save and earn rewards.

Anta Basketball concept outlet Situated at Sunway Pyramid, the sportswear brand launched its first concept outlet, targeting basketball enthusiasts, offering them a wide range of gear to strengthen their game on the court. Easy navigation is promised upon entering the store as its layout and design promote clear movement. The sports items are all neatly displayed and an adequate space is laid out to prevent congestion. Shoppers can look forward to exploring the diverse selection of high-performance gear such as the latest Anta Kai 1 Kaleidoscope shoes, which are a must-try for serious players.

Bang & Olufsen flagship outlet The Gardens Mall certainly knows luxury and this is reflected in its latest offering – Bang & Olufsen. The outlet, that spans 1,150sqft, is built to reflect the Scandinavian design aesthetic synonymous with Bang & Oulfsen new outlet’s concept. Reopening at the Mid Valley mall, the premium Danish audio and video company is introducing its new products, offering shoppers an avenue to upgrade their home entertainment and audio systems, and its also features the brand’s complete product portfolio. Upon entering, shoppers will be introduced to the company’s various selections of portable speakers and headphones, including its new Beoplay H100 (RM8,650) and Beolab 90(RM850,000) that offer better sound and power performance.

Puma Malaysia largest flagship outlet Sunway Pyramid recently welcomed a new member into its retail family, embracing Puma’s largest flagship store in Southeast Asia. The 12,000sqft store welcomes shoppers into the world of Puma, encouraging them to explore the brand’s most iconic collections throughout the years – from its classic sportswear to its latest offerings. But, what sets the outlet apart is its AI Feet Scanner. The foot scanner is meant to assist shoppers in picking the right shoe for them. By stepping up on the trail, shoppers would be recommended the right footwear for them based on their size and type. Shoppers spending above RM499 in a single receipt would also get to personalise their items. This is via access to the customisation booth, where unique patches, heat press and embroidery services are made available to customise your gear. This means shirts, shoes and bags can have that unique signature look bearing the shopper’s name or design.