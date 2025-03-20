Products designed to make life more convenient

SMART and efficient home solutions not only save time and energy but also enhance overall well-being by ensuring optimised living spaces. Investing in the right home products can lead to long-term benefits, from reduced energy consumption to improved health and greater convenience. Here are four new products designed to improve your home experience: Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco Xiaomi has introduced the Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco, bringing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cooling and energy efficiency to Malaysian homes. With a five-star energy efficiency rating and a CSPF of 5.97, this product integrates an AI energy-saving mode that adapts cooling strategies based on environmental conditions. The 30-second fast cooling feature ensures rapid temperature adjustment, while turbo mode provides instant cooling when needed. The comfort wind system, designed with swing blades and micro-holes, delivers a gentle and even airflow. Smart home integration is a key highlight. Through the Xiaomi Home app, users can control temperature settings remotely, track energy usage and customise sleep patterns. AI in favourite mode learns user preferences to create a personalised cooling experience. With built-in OTA updates, the Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco continues to improve its performance through upgraded algorithms and intelligent fault diagnostics. Additionally, its self-cleaning function ensures hassle-free maintenance, with automatic filter alerts for optimal air quality.

LG Dualcool AI air conditioner LG Electronics has launched the latest Dualcool AI air conditioner, integrating AI core-tech to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and air quality. Powered by AI Dual Inverter, the air conditioner detects ambient temperature and intelligently adjusts settings for consistent cooling. The AI air mode features a human-detecting sensor that tracks movement and learns usage patterns via the ThinQ app, optimising airflow based on real-time needs. For nighttime comfort, Sleep Timer+ analyses sleep patterns to maintain an optimal temperature with minimal noise. The Dual Vane system and Soft Air function further enhance airflow control. The Dualcool AI air also prioritises energy efficiency. AI kW Manager allows users to set and monitor energy consumption, while the window open detection and human-detecting sensor automatically switch to energy-saving mode when the room is unoccupied. Clean air is another key focus. The all cleaning mode, activated through the ThinQ app, performs a full maintenance cycle, including Freeze Cleaning and Auto Clean+. The Plasmaster Ionizer++ eliminates bacteria, ensuring a healthier indoor environment.

Revor & Novaya Latex Malaysia’s luxury latex mattress brand Revor has partnered with Belgium’s Novaya Latex, the world’s largest latex bedding manufacturer, to bring world-class natural latex mattresses to Malaysia. As demand for premium sleep solutions grows, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between quality, durability and affordability. The collaboration introduces innovations such as the Nano Sense Spring mattress, featuring a seven-zone latex core and a latex-encapsulated pocket spring design for spinal alignment and pressure relief. The Anatomic Sprung Core, available in four firmness levels, optimises support for key areas such as the shoulders, loins and pelvis. Additionally, Black Diamond-infused latex enhances thermal comfort and overnight recovery. These mattresses are eco-friendly and free from synthetic materials. They are now available at bedding megastore Mattress Premium Outlet (MPO). MPO’s Dark Room allows visitors to test mattresses in a sleep-friendly environment.