Introducing Huawei Nova 12 Series and Band 9

HUAWEI recently launched its latest smartphone series and smart band, with young and health-conscious individuals in mind. The Nova 12 Series This series showcases Huawei’s commitment to blending technology with style. Both models cater to fashion-forward youth, featuring the Nova 12SE with its iconic Super Star Orbit Ring Design and the sleek Nova 12s with an ultra-thin screen.

The Nova 12SE offers elegant colour options tailored to modern lifestyles, while the Nova 12s comes in blue, white and black – representing confidence, elegance and luxury respectively. With a 108MP camera in the Nova 12SE and a 60MP selfie camera in the Nova 12s, Huawei aims to revolutionise smartphone photography. Both models promise stunning clarity and detail for capturing memorable moments. Equipped with 66W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo 2.0 technology, the Nova 12s ensures quick charging. The series also introduces Emui 14, focusing on smooth performance, secure operations and enhanced personalisation.