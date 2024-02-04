Introducing Huawei Nova 12 Series and Band 9

HUAWEI recently launched its latest smartphone series and smart band, with young and health-conscious individuals in mind.
The Nova 12 Series
This series showcases Huawei’s commitment to blending technology with style. Both models cater to fashion-forward youth, featuring the Nova 12SE with its iconic Super Star Orbit Ring Design and the sleek Nova 12s with an ultra-thin screen.
The Nova 12SE offers elegant colour options tailored to modern lifestyles, while the Nova 12s comes in blue, white and black – representing confidence, elegance and luxury respectively.
With a 108MP camera in the Nova 12SE and a 60MP selfie camera in the Nova 12s, Huawei aims to revolutionise smartphone photography. Both models promise stunning clarity and detail for capturing memorable moments.
Equipped with 66W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo 2.0 technology, the Nova 12s ensures quick charging. The series also introduces Emui 14, focusing on smooth performance, secure operations and enhanced personalisation.
The Band 9
This Band stands out with its slim profile and vibrant 1.47-inch Amoled display. Available in five colours, including the unique blue strap with anti-bacterial properties, the band prioritises both aesthetics and comfort.
Debuting Huawei TruSleep 4.0, the Band 9 offers sleep tracking, including early sleep apnoea detection. Additionally, Huawei TruSeen 5.5 enhances accuracy in heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.
The Band 9 acts as a personal sports coach with over 100 workout modes and the Huawei TruSport algorithm. Beyond health and fitness, it offers smart features such as battery capacity of up to 14 days and intuitive service widgets.
From now until April 12, the Nova 12s is available for pre-order starting at RM1,999, while the Nova 12SE starts at RM1,499. Customers can also pre-order the Band 9 for RM219 until tomorrow. Exclusive discounts and gifts are available on Huawei’s official website and flagship stores.