High Alone sets the tone for Magic Man 2, a self-produced album that he worked on for more than a year. Taking a step back from the spotlight for the first time in his career, the singer’s much needed break opened suppressed emotions.

As Magic Man 2 unfolds, this alter ego will gradually reveal its darker, toxic traits, offering listeners an intimate portrait of Wang’s inner emotions, personal growth and experiences.

A first glimpse into Wang’s upcoming album Magic Man 2 , this track revives the volatile relationship between the artiste and his Magic Man persona.

Magic Man 2 is split into four chapters, each exploring a different stage of grief. From manic highs fueled by denial, painful reckoning of lost identity, setting boundaries and shedding people-pleasing tendencies to finding peace through acceptance, this album is a raw, unfiltered chronicle of his evolution.

“I created Magic Man to figure out my pain, as a mask representing my darkest emotions and internal emotions. I told the world ‘Find Your Magic’—they cheered. As I took roughly a year away from the scene, I kept asking myself and I realised I have never honestly asked myself that. As Magic Man came to its end, I have experienced nothing but the crucial reality of what humanity is. I was in a very dark place mentally and physically,” Wang reflected.

He added that he thought he could not recover from the emotional slum and admitted to evading his reality as he allowed the gloom to engulf him.

“The only way I could release it was by writing in my diary. Writing down how and why I was feeling the way I felt. And for the first time, I put my world into my music. This album represents being true to myself, listening to my heart and accepting all the good and the bad. This is Magic Man 2.”

Prior to Magic Man 2, Wang played his sold out Magic Man World Tour in 2023 and he was also the first Chinese solo artiste to perform three times at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Adding to his illustrious resume as a member of Got7, renowned soloist, Team Wang Design creative director and designer, Wang is also a Louis Vuitton Global House Ambassador, Cartier ambassador and Hennessy ambassador. He was also recently named as creative director of Nike and Jordan.