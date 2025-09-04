Janice Vidal set to ignite Genting stage on Nov 1

CANTOPOP powerhouse Janice Vidal is set to make a return to the Malaysian stage with her new world tour Out of Frame — a celebration of her 20-year journey in music.

The tour’s inaugural show in Guangzhou was met with rave reviews, and the Malaysian leg promises to be just as spectacular. The concert will take place on Nov 1 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting. This not only marks her return to the Malaysian stage after a long absence, but also signifies the beginning of a new journey in her music career.

Vidal has always been an irreplaceable voice in the hearts of music lovers. With her soul-stirring timbre, flawless technical mastery and unfiltered emotional sincerity, she stands as an irreplaceable icon in the Cantopop music scene. This time, she will debut a magnificent new production, to thank her fans’ years of support and patronage with music and sincerity, promising an audio-visual journey of emotion and melody.

Since her debut in 2005, Vidal has captured hearts across generations with enduring chart-toppers like Brother. Her artistry transcends genre, gliding effortlessly through R&B, soul and emotive pop ballads — a versatility that has earned her a constellation of accolades, including the Gold Award for Female Vocalist at the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation, the Outstanding Singer Award from the Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Awards and the Most Anticipated Song of the Year Award from Chinese Music Media.

Her recent run on Sheng Sheng Bu Xi Da Wan Qu Ji and Singer 2025 further cemented her reputation, with critics hailing her “exquisitely steady vocals” and “most reassuring live presence”.

The show’s theme — breaking musical boundaries and fearless self-expression — heralds Vidal’s boldest artistic leap yet, both sonically and visually. Backed by a music director and a top-tier production crew, the concert promises a fully immersive live experience. Audiences can expect reimagined arrangements of timeless hits, rarely performed pieces from the archive, and live performances of her newest compositions as an independent artiste — fully embodying the Out of Frame dimension of Vidal’s musical world.

Tickets will go on sale on Sept 15. Prices start from RM248.