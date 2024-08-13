Japan welcomes Muslim travellers

THE Japan National Tourism Organisation Kuala Lumpur Office is making significant strides to attract Muslim travellers and vegetarians by expanding halal options and cultural experiences across the country. Here are the key highlights:

Enhanced vegetarian and halal menus

The Japan Tourism Agency is launching a model project to support local regions in developing diverse menus and prayer spaces to accommodate the dietary and cultural needs of international visitors.

This initiative aims to enhance the experience of Muslim travellers from Southeast Asia and vegetarians. The project also promotes the use of pictograms to communicate food ingredients in restaurants and on souvenirs.

Local governments, destination management organisations and businesses in the restaurant, hotel and travel industries are collaborating to make this project a success.