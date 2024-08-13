Japan welcomes Muslim travellers

THE Japan National Tourism Organisation Kuala Lumpur Office is making significant strides to attract Muslim travellers and vegetarians by expanding halal options and cultural experiences across the country. Here are the key highlights:
Enhanced vegetarian and halal menus
The Japan Tourism Agency is launching a model project to support local regions in developing diverse menus and prayer spaces to accommodate the dietary and cultural needs of international visitors.
This initiative aims to enhance the experience of Muslim travellers from Southeast Asia and vegetarians. The project also promotes the use of pictograms to communicate food ingredients in restaurants and on souvenirs.
Local governments, destination management organisations and businesses in the restaurant, hotel and travel industries are collaborating to make this project a success.
Sumo experience in Osaka
The Sumo Hall Hirakuza Osaka is a new entertainment facility dedicated to sumo wrestling. Visitors can enjoy performances by former professional sumo wrestlers, bento boxes with halal, vegan and premium options and even participate in sumo activities.
The hall, located in the Namba area, features a full-size sumo ring and enhanced video, lighting and sound for an engaging show. Performances are conducted in English, offering a deep dive into the history and techniques of sumo.
Maneki Neko Museum in Okayama
The Maneki Neko Museum in Okayama is dedicated to the famous “beckoning cat” figurines, believed to bring good luck. The museum offers insights into the history and cultural significance of Maneki Neko.
Okayama is Muslim-friendly with halal food options and facilities, making it a convenient stop for Muslim travellers.
Halal-certified Ryokan in Kyushu
The Hitoyoshi Natural Hot Springs “Ryokan Ayunosato” in Kumamoto Prefecture is the only halal-certified ryokan (Japanese-style inn) in the Kyushu area. Located in the rural town of Hitoyoshi alongside the Kuma River, it offers an authentic Japanese resort experience.
The ryokan obtained halal certification in 2019 and serves a signature meal course featuring Hitoyoshi Halal wagyu beef.
Halal beef cutlet restaurant in Kagoshima
Chabuya Kareido in Kagoshima Prefecture is Japan’s first halal-certified beef cutlet restaurant. It offers a “one table” concept, in which people of different origins and faiths can share a meal.
The restaurant’s Kiwami Katsu curry, made from halal-certified domestic beef, is a must-try for Muslim travellers. Vegan options are also available, featuring a unique blend of spices and vegetables.