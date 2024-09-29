Japanese voice actress Kana Hanazawa to hold first concert in Malaysia

JAPANESE voice actress Kana Hanazawa, known for her sweet looks and soothing voice, will be coming to Malaysia in November to hold her Hanazawa Kana “Memoirs and Fingertips in KL” concert.

Hanazawa, often called the “sweet girl” in the anime community, is primarily a voice actress but has also released numerous songs. Her hit track Renai Circulation has become a fan-favourite, known for its sugary-sweet vibe.

Besides voice acting, Hanazawa is also an accomplished actress, gaining a large following with her outstanding performances and unique, powerful voice. She has also voiced Yuuki Mikan in To Love-Ru and Tachibana Kanade in Angel Beats.

Organised by iMe Malaysia, Hanazawa Kana “Memoirs and Fingertips in KL” is scheduled for Nov 23, 6pm at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Concert tickets range from RM368 to RM3,968 (eight pax), which will go on sale next Tuesday.