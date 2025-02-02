AMID its recent comeback Python and two-day concert in Seoul, South Korea, Got7 is back on the K-pop radar after a successful series of solo careers.

High off the success of solo careers and a brand new EP Winter Heptagon, the group’s leader Lim Jaebom (Jay B) is now bringing his show to Malaysia on April 27 at Zepp KL.

The 2025 Jay B Concert [Tape: Re Load] in Kuala Lumpur promises to be a musical feast for Aghases (Got7 fandom name) and casual fans.

This concert serves as a treat for fans who have journeyed with Jay B throughout his metamorphosis from a K-pop idol to an R&B artiste after leaving JYP Entertainment.

He first released his EP Somo: Fume that showed a different colour of his artistry, featuring collaborations with notable names in the Korean music industry such as Jay Park, Whee In and Sokodomo.

The 31-year-old then released his special three-song EP Seasonal Hiatus as a nod to his imminent military enlistment in February 2023. A year later, Jay B returned to the entertainment scene in Nov 1 last year as he was embraced with an enthusiastic, warm welcome by his fans.

Not long later, on Nov 27, 2024, the crooner dropped his first full-length album Archive 1: [Road Runner], featuring 11 tracks. A former b-boy, that operated under the alias Defsoul before catapulting to stardom, Jay B is an artiste that is tastefully experimental.

With honey-like vocals and a defining R&B sound, fans are in for a whole buffet of musical experience from the South Korean artiste. Organised by Line Up Ent, tickets for the concert goes on sale on Feb 9.