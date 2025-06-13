RELEASED on April 13 as a Record Store Day exclusive, the vinyl edition of A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is quite simply astounding. Perfectly mastered, it brings to life the grand settings of the LA Philharmonic in splendid technicolour.

Those who are already fans of Laufey will know precisely what they are getting with the jazz chanteuse bringing back a sound seemingly lost to time. This is jazz from the turn of the previous century, no less. Sang in some smoky speakeasy dressed in strings of pearls, these are songs designed to transport the listener into another time and space.

Although not advertised as an audiophile recording, the tell tale sign is in the fact that this album is presented on double 45rpm vinyl, which is usually a guarantee of deep, wider sound staging. And it deliver this in spades allowing listeners to take in the epic sound of the LA Philharmonic.

But never once does the orchestra sound overwhelming, allowing the star of the show to shine with her delicate, soaring vocals. This is best exemplified from her Grammy-winning tune Bewitched, which sound simply exquisite backed by a full string section.

Another stand out moment is I Wish You Love where the Finnish songstress is just in impeccable form taking the song to audio nirvana. The sound that emanates from the speakers when the orchestra kicks in quite simply breathtaking.

The best thing about this special vinyl edition is that it captures the vibe of a truly special concert, with Laufey admitting that this was a bucket list moment. The concertgoers enthusiastic response is there mainly at the end of the songs and is never intrusive, giving the artiste the space and stage to just belt it out.

The Berklee College of Music graduate has achieved incredible success with a sound that is a complete throwback. It works because it is authentic and the singer’s passion and joy for the art form is obvious. This live album captures that perfectly.

Those who missed Laufey’s concert in Kuala Lumpur last year would do well to grab a copy is as this as close to the real thing one can get. These are retailing upwards of RM250 and prices are set to rise given that this is a limited Record Store Day special. A worthy investment for those who want an audiophile experience of Laufey.

A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is released via AWAL Recordings.