Joker: Folie à Deux is visually-stunning but confused film

WHEN Todd Phillips’ Joker (2019) hit cinemas, it was a dark, gritty and emotionally charged character study that stunned audiences and critics alike. Naturally, anticipation was high for the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, now fully transformed into the nihilistic Joker and this time, he is joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. However, what seemed like a promising return to the twisted mind of Fleck is instead a bewildering musical experiment gone wrong.

Puzzling departure

The original Joker was praised for its raw portrayal of mental illness, social decay and the inner workings of Fleck’s fragile psyche. But with Folie à Deux, Phillips and his team chose to explore Arthur’s further descent into madness with... musical numbers.

Yes, that is right. Between the serious themes of love, violence and madness, the film awkwardly veers into song, often at the most inopportune moments.

While Phoenix does his best to sell the musical interludes, it is impossible to escape the fact that they just do not fit. The tone shifts so dramatically between grim, violent psychological thriller and off-key musical theatre that viewers may find themselves wondering if they accidentally walked into a Glee Halloween special.

The songs are more distracting than effective, undercutting the tension and turning what could have been emotional moments into unintentionally comedic ones.

Minimum chemistry

Gaga’s casting as Quinn had many excited to see what the pop star and Oscar-winning actress could bring to the role. However, the film does her a few favours. This version of Harley is a more grounded, manipulative and amoral character, but rather than making her compelling, the character feels flat and uninspired.

Gaga does her best, but the script gives her little to work with and her romance with Phoenix’s Joker feels more like an afterthought than the central driving force it should be.

Instead of the chaotic, fiery romance that fans of the Joker-Harley dynamic have come to expect, the relationship is depicted as more of a dull, drawn-out obsession. Their love feels hollow, devoid of the dangerous chemistry that should be at the core of their twisted bond.

Gaga’s talents are under-utilised and her character never fully comes to life as either a thrilling romantic partner or a dangerous villain in her own right.