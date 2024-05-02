ROCKSTEADY Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League came out over the weekend and the developer has long-term plans to keep the game in the spotlight for as long as possible.

Players will have one month with the base game before Rocksteady introduces its first season of added content.

Detailed in a YouTube developer diary on Jan 22, season one will kick off in March by introducing the Joker as a new playable member of the Suicide Squad, joining the existing Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn and King Shark.

As Suicide Squad takes place in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games, which already have its own Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill), the new Joker will be taken from an alternate universe and dropped into this one.

Similar to other members of the squad, Joker will have his own set of traversal options as the group navigates the alien-riddled Metropolis, and just like the rest of them, his weapons arsenal includes the same variety of assault rifles and handguns.

The first season will come with new downloadable content in the form of villain-themed weapons and gear, new Riddler content, activities and strongholds. It also has two new episodes of narrative content centred around Two Face and Scarecrow.

Following the first season, Rocksteady plans to continue delivering seasons that will add new playable characters, missions, areas and weapons.

Rocksteady assures that all future content (including season one) will be free and not locked behind microtransaction paywalls.

Whether throwing more and more shiny costumes and characters into a live-service looter shooter will sustain its player count is something that remains to be seen.