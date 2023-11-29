Jong-suk to headline romantic drama

LEE Jong-suk is in discussions to join Go Min-si in the upcoming romantic drama My Relationship That I Also Oppose, following an offer to play the male lead role.

The drama, directed by Lee Eung-bok, acclaimed for his work on hits like Descendants of the Sun and Goblin, explores the theme of rekindling first loves.

It also delves into the question of whether a reunion with an ex-partner signifies the continuation of a familiar relationship or the beginning of an unknown one.

Penned by Kim Eun, the writer behind Something in the Rain, the script is poised to hit home with viewers.

Previously, in September, the stars were in talks for the drama. However, by October, Hyun-wook had to decline the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

Currently, Jong-suk is considering the role of Kim Tae Kyung, described as an instinctive, grounded and righteous character.

Simultaneously, Min-si is in talks for the role of the female lead, Hong Je-bi, marking a potential reunion with director Eung-bok, with whom she collaborated on the Sweet Home series and Jirisan.