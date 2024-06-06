DIRECTED by Anggy Umbara, Vina: Sebelum 7 Hari (Vina: Before 7 Days) is an Indonesian horror story that stands as a stark reminder of the cruelty humans can inflict and the undying quest for justice from beyond the grave. With convincing performances from Nayla Denny Purnama, Lydia Kandou and Gisellma Firmansyah, the film is based on the tragic true story of Vina Dewi Arsita and her friend Eky, whose brutal deaths were initially misclassified as an accident by authorities.

Based on true events The movie opens with the gruesome discovery of Vina and Eky’s bodies on the Cirebon flyover. The official report attributes their deaths to a motorcycle accident, but Vina’s grandmother, suspicious of the unnatural state of Vina’s injuries, is unconvinced. The film quickly escalates into a supernatural thriller when Vina’s spirit refuses to accept this false narrative and possesses her best friend, Linda, to communicate the horrific truth. As the story unfolds, the audience learns of the true events leading to Vina and Eky’s deaths. A ruthless motorbike gang attacked the couple and Vina suffered unimaginable atrocities before being murdered alongside her friend. The film’s portrayal of Vina’s posthumous determination to expose her killers’ crimes sends a powerful message about the dead’s relentless quest for justice. Anggy’s direction masterfully combines elements of horror and drama to convey the profound sorrow and rage of Vina’s spirit. The narrative is littered with supernatural elements that highlight the desperation and urgency of Vina’s ghost to reveal the true nature of her death. Nayla delivers a haunting performance as Vina, embodying both her vulnerability and unyielding strength. Lydia as Vina’s grandmother adds depth to the story, portraying the grief and determination of a family seeking the truth.

Unflinching depiction This film does not shy away from depicting the graphic and painful realities of Vina’s last moments. The brutality of the motorbike gang and the systemic failures that followed are laid bare, forcing viewers to confront the harshness of the real-life events. By presenting these events with unflinching realism, Vina: Sebelum 7 Hari demands that its audience acknowledge the crimes’ severity and the initial investigation’s inadequacies. The supernatural aspects of the film serve a critical role in conveying its central theme, the dead will not rest until justice is served. Vina’s spirit, restless and vengeful, becomes the driving force of the narrative, leading to the eventual revelation and capture of most of her assailants. This portrayal underlines a broader societal commentary on the importance of justice and the lengths to which one must go to achieve it, even from beyond the grave. Audiences approaching this film should do so with the understanding that it is not merely a work of fiction but a portrayal of real events that deeply scarred the community of Cirebon. Viewing Vina: Sebelum 7 Hari requires a mindset of reverence for the true story it depicts. The film is an ode to Vina and her fight for justice, reminding viewers that there is often a very real and human tragedy behind every horror story.