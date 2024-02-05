K-drama overdose

Best Korean fare to watch on Netflix now

IN recent times, the global influence of the Hallyu wave, also known as the Korean wave, has reached unprecedented heights. Streaming platforms, increased global awareness and the pandemic-induced habit of binge-watching have all contributed to this phenomenon. K-pop, Korean beauty products and especially Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have captured the hearts of people worldwide. K-dramas offer a unique escape from the stresses of everyday life with their captivating storylines, riveting plot twists and mesmerising chemistry between lead characters. Here are some top recommendations available to stream on Netflix. Queen of Tears Directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-Won, this romantic comedy series tells the story of a successful young man who marries the daughter of a powerful businessman. Over 16 episodes, it explores the challenges faced by the couple from different backgrounds, leading to an emotional realisation of love amid adversity. According to TVN, this series is now the highest rated K-drama in the network passing Crash Landing on You and Goblin. Heads up, do not be fooled with this series being categorised as a rom-com; make sure to have tissues handy for some tear-jerking moments .

The Eternal Monarch Directed by Baek Sang-Hoon and Jung Ji-Hyun, featuring Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, this series follows a modern king who discovers a parallel world through a portal. As he meets a detective and falls in love, they unravel the deep connections between their worlds, offering a perfect blend of romance, comedy and intrigue.

My Demon Starring Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi and Kim Hae-sook, this thrilling action series, directed by Kim Jang-han and Kwon Da-som, follows a successful businesswoman who unwittingly robs a demon of his powers. Their subsequent contract marriage evolves into a tale of real love, blending romance, action, comedy, fantasy and mystery with unexpected twists.

The Glory Directed by Ahn Gil-ho and featuring Song Hye-kyo, this revenge psychological thriller is a gripping tale of a young girl who plots revenge against her school bullies after enduring brutal violence. Hye-kyo delivers a stellar performance in this intense series, making it a must-watch for fans of revenge dramas.

Move to Heaven This sentimental Netflix drama, directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Yoon Ji-ryeon, stars Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang and Hong Seung-hee. It follows an autistic 20-year-old who works for his father’s crime scene cleanup business, touching the hearts of viewers with its meaningful storytelling and character development.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo This series follows the story of a 27-year-old woman with autism who excels academically, graduating from Seoul National University with top honours in both college and law school. Despite her remarkable intelligence, impressive memory and creative thinking, she struggles with social interactions in her career as a lawyer. Directed by Yoo In-shik, this series is hailed as one of Park Eun-bin’s finest performances, offering a unique perspective on neurodiversity and the challenges faced by individuals with autism.

Doctor Cha Starring Uhm Jung-hwa and directed by Kim Dae-jin, Doctor Cha revolves around a housewife who returns to her medical career as a first-year resident after a twenty-year hiatus. As she navigates the surprises and challenges of her new role, viewers are treated to a lighthearted and humorous narrative that does not go into heavy subjects. If you are seeking a stress-free drama with plenty of laughs, Doctor Cha is the perfect choice.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Directed by Park Shin-woo, the series stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in the leading roles. The series focuses on the lives of Moon Gang-tae, a community health worker with a traumatic past, and Ko Moon-young, a popular children’s book author with an antisocial personality disorder. As they cross paths, their complex pasts intertwine, leading to a journey of healing, love and acceptance amid societal stigmas and personal struggles.

Start Up Directed by Oh Choong-hwan, Start Up features Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk as the main leads. Set in the competitive world of South Korean start-ups, the series follows Seo Dal-mi, an aspiring entrepreneur with a dream to create her own company, and Nam Do-san, a genius tech entrepreneur. Their paths intersect as they navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship, rivalry, and romance, illustrating the power of passion and determination in the pursuit of success.