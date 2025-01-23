K-POP superstar Rain is bringing his Still Raining tour to Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on Feb 8. This one-night-only concert promises an unforgettable and intimate experience for fans, featuring a unique T-stage that extends into the audience. This exclusive setup allows fans to get closer to their idol, enjoying his performances like never before.

As a special treat, VIP ticket holders who purchase by 11.59pm on Feb 2 will stand a chance to win exclusive perks. 35 lucky fans will receive signed autographed posters, and 100 winners (10 people per group) will enjoy a photo session with Rain. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on official social media channels.

Tickets prices range from RM398 to RM1,298, with an additional processing fee of RM4.00. Genting Rewards Card members enjoy a standard 5% discount when purchasing tickets via cash, credit card or Genting Points redemption, but this perks is only applicable for VIP, PS1, PS2 and PS3 tickets.