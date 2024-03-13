Karina’s apology

THE intense media and fan scrutiny on K-pop idols was once again brought to the fore with news that Karina of girl group Aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook.

Confirming they were dating, Karina, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, wrote a grovelling apology on her Instagram account, promising to “heal the wounds” she had inflicted for daring to have a social life of her own.

Fans had reportedly shown their disdain of the news by driving a vehicle with an electric billboard to Karina’s management office in protest. The message on the billboard asked Karina why “the love given to you by your fans” was not enough.

Stringent management, intense fan adulation, unrelenting media scrutiny and the pressures of a highly competitive industry have regularly caused strains on K-pop stars.

Just a decade ago, many of these starlets were prohibited from dating or having a personal mobile phone. Personal relationships were frowned upon as this severely impacted these K-pop stars’ poplarity with fans who deemed such relationships as scandalous.

In Japan, many stars are bound by stringent terms and conditions, with “no dating” rules prevalent and marriage was an event that needed management consent.

In 2023, news of Blackpink’s lead vocalist Jisoo’s relationship with the actor Ahn Bo-hyun caused controversy.

Karina’s relationship with Lee, 25, was first made public on Feb 27. It was later confirmed that they met earlier last year.

Lee’s agency C-JeS Studio asked for “warm respect ... as this involves his private life”.