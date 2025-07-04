Keeping claypots simmering

Revisiting heritage Indian earthenware

IN an age of air-fryers and non-stick pans, the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) is bringing the spotlight back to a centuries-old cooking method while inviting the public to get their hands dirty in the process. At this year’s George Town Heritage Celebration (GTHC), visitors can revisit the art of claypot making at PHA’s booth, where traditional Indian pottery will be on display and in action. “This is the 10th consecutive year that we are participating in the GTHC,” said PHA president Datuk P Murugiah. Among the activities at the booth is a live pottery workshop where visitors can try their hand at making claypots and walk away with a memorable experience. In addition, visitors can get creative by painting claypots under the guidance of experts. Traditional clay-crafted kitchenware will also be on display, alongside a photo booth to capture that perfect moment where heritage meets modernity.

PHA’s booth, themed “Clay Festival: The Revival of Pottery Life”, is not just about preserving a dying art but celebrating the health and lifestyle benefits of using earthenware. Claypot-making has been a part of Indian civilisation since the Indus Valley era, where earthen vessels were used for storing grain, cooking and religious rituals. The method involves using all-natural elements, such as earth, water, air and fire, and has been passed down through generations with only slight variations in shape, design and function. The claypot making workshop will be led by Reguraj Devaraj, 49, managing director of K Devaraja Pottery, a family business now in its fifth generation. Reguraj said his ancestors landed in Malaya in the 19th century.

“They came from India in search of good clay to make a living. Then, they started making claypots and holy items like ghee lamps. During colonisation, they moved and established their business here (in Malaya), which eventually grew into the company and a legacy we continue until today. “Traditional Indian claypots, used since ancient times, offer many health benefits. They reduce oil in your food by absorbing the excess and help lower the risk of bacterial growth during cooking. It is also made without harmful chemicals such as lead. These pots are a safe, natural and healthy choice for everyday meals,” said Reguraj.

While many Malaysians might recall claypots from their childhood kitchens, Reguraj said that first-time users today often come with questions and some curiosity. “People familiar with Indian claypots love them for their health benefits and the rich, earthy taste they give food. New users may be hesitant, worried about breakage or unsure how to prepare the pot. But most end up enjoying it for the natural, authentic flavour it brings.” Pointing to a younger generation that may be more familiar with TikTok recipes than traditional cookware, Reguraj stressed the relevance of keeping the knowledge of making traditional claypots alive, as it is a valuable part of Indian culture.

He lamented that while claypots were used daily by earlier generations, they have become a forgotten gem. And although today’s users prefer non-stick convenience, they should still understand and appreciate the roots of their traditions. “I am not saying they must use claypots daily, but they should value them and help keep this cultural identity alive.” During the George Town Heritage event, Reguraj and his team will demonstrate claypot-making from scratch using the authentic traditional and modern techniques. The booth will also include a display of clay kitchenware, claypot painting sessions and a photo corner. However, beneath the festive surface lies a strong message about preservation and authenticity, to safeguard the cultural and practical value of claypot-making.