KEHLANI is set to electrify Kuala Lumpur next year as the Grammy-nominated R&B songstress has made the country one of the stops on her Crash World Tour.

Set to perform at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on Feb 21, fans can look forward to a showcase of hits from her critically-acclaimed albums along with new music.

This year, the starlet released a full-length album Crash and a mixtape While We Wait 2 – the latter is a follow-up to her 2019 While We Wait mixtape.

Needless to say, Kehlani has had an eventful musical year now that she is also on a world tour.

The Malaysian stop marks the singer’s first-time performing in the country as fans anticipate her raw emotion, vocal prowess and captivating performances.

Known for her soulful voice and infectious stage presence, Kehlani has become a global sensation, amassing millions of fans and numerous awards and nominations.

Prior to the show, Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive presale this Tuesday. Tickets for the public will be made available through GoLive Asia this Wednesday.