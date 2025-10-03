King Charles chooses Siti Nurhaliza song for playlist

BRITISH monarch King Charles III has selected Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s song Anta Permana to be included in his personal playlist. This is part of the king’s celebration of music across the UK Commonwealth in the Apple Music show The King’s Music Room.

Malaysia’s Siti is among several legendary artistes across the globe highlighted by the king, including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones. Reflecting his personal taste, His Majesty’s eclectic playlist includes 1930s crooners, Afrobeats stars, disco divas, reggae icons as well as contemporary talent such as Davido and Raye.

The King’s Music Room was recorded at Buckingham Palace in His Majesty’s office and is a musical journey shaped by the king’s experiences from around the world. In the broadcast, which the monarch recorded to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, the king also shared anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artistes featured and revealed why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.

In his introductory remarks for the broadcast, the king said: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

The show is set to surprise and delight music fans everywhere, revealing a more personal side to His Majesty.

“Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach.

“Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world,” said Apple Music’s Content and Editorial global head Rachel Newman.