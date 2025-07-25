G-Dragon reclaims throne with electrifying world tour after seven years hiatus from music scene

THE year was 2018 when G-Dragon withdrew himself from the spotlight. Upon the release of his solo, self-titled album Kwon Ji Yong, he enlisted in the military, and the King of K-pop took a break from his solo activities to fulfil his mandatory national service as well as explore other pursuits. Seven years is a long time, more so in the ultra-fluid and now, after seven years, G-Dragon returns to reclaim his throne with the release of his third album and current world tour Ubermensch. For a change, Malaysia was not left out of the tour itinerary and fans got to experience the 36-year-old’s electrifying brand of pop at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil. The Korean superstar performed melodies across his catalogue for over 20,000 attendees in celebration of his musical renaissance.

Evening of passion He may not have performed much these past few years, but G-Dragon very much maintained his calibre on stage. The Big Bang’s rapper-in-chief innate ability to put on a great show shone throughout the whole evening. Attendees were occupied with electrifying performances of fan favourites. From songs off of his 2012 EP One of a Kind to Ubermensch, G-Dragon consistently delivered powerful vocals, strong stage charisma and relentless energy. His performance of Today was particularly memorable as he got on a signature bloom lift. The flexibility to move back and forth above the crowd created a thrilling and personal interaction with fans.

Ubermensch is G-Dragon’s third studio album.

Home Sweet Home and Butterfly were other noteworthy performances. While band members Taeyang and Daesung were not able to join him in person for Home Sweet Home, their futuristic holograms were enough to create a commotion. Whereas the latter, a ballad from his debut album Heartbreaker, balanced out the high-energetic numbers off the set-list. Additionally, G-Dragon’s interpolations and covers of popular songs such as Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us and Maroon 5’s This Love were a delightful surprise. The rapper breathed new life into them as he presented them in the Korean language. Visual impact The concert’s visuals and props were other aspects that did not disappoint. For the tour, G-Dragon embodied the German philosophy Ubermensch, which describes an individual who surpasses themselves and conventional morality for self-improvement. G-Dragon believes this to be reflective of his own journey of self-discovery and artistic evolution. The concert, therefore, incorporated various futuristic elements to convey themes of self-transcendence, reinvention and artistic liberation.

Whether it was the stage designs or elaborate lighting, the evening was a multi-sensory spectacle for audiences. As for G-Dragon himself, these elements strengthened his presence on stage, amplifying the nature of his songs and performing style. Though he did not dance much, his creative use of stage effects and props still worked its magic in drawing audiences in. His fashion choices did a number too. The stylings were a clever play on high-fashion and streetwear. Take his red rose applique jacket and knight look, for instance. The pairings were bold, refreshing and presented something new. Personal updates In the midst of the fun and excitement, G-Dragon did allocate some time to be personal too. Given his break from the spotlight, the Crayon hitmaker explained to fans the reasons behind his hiatus in a confessional video.