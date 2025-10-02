THE K-pop girl group Kiss of Life is bringing its first world tour to Malaysia on April 13. The 2025 Kiss of Life World Tour (Kiss Road) will take place in Mega Star Arena KL.

Comprising Belle, Natty, Julie and Haneul, the group has been on everyone’s radar for its catchy pop music that highlights the different tonality of the members’ voices.

The group’s name embodies its mission, which is to breathe new life into the music industry with fresh energy, dynamic concepts and authentic artistry.

With hits such as Midas Touch, breakout summer single Sticky and Igloo under its belt, Kiss of Life has been captivating audiences since its debut in 2023.

Following the success of Sticky, which topped iTunes charts and broke into the Top 10 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, the two-year-old group released its EP Lost Yourself (2024) that showcased the group’s distinctive style, establishing its status as a global phenomenon.

Kissy (the group’s fandom name) can expect a refreshing night of performances and stunning visuals at the concert. Tickets, ranging from RM338 to RM798, for the Kiss Road tour goes on sale on Feb 15. The tickets also come with fan benefits.