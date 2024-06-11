Kitchen companions

Seven apps for beginner cooks to spark culinary confidence

STARTING out in the kitchen can be daunting but a few good apps can make cooking enjoyable and accessible for anyone. Here is a curated list of beginner-friendly cooking apps available on the Google Play and Apple App. From recipe discovery to meal planning, these apps will guide you step-by-step in making delicious meals. Tasty Available on iOS and Android for free (with in-app purchases), Tasty is a highly intuitive cooking app created by the team behind BuzzFeed’s famous Tasty videos. The app offers over 4,000 recipes with interactive step-by-step instructions, ensuring even the most novice cooks can follow along with ease. Users can search recipes by dietary preference, skill level and even based on what is in their pantry using the “What’s in Your Kitchen” feature. The straightforward layout and vibrant visuals make Tasty a great go-to for any beginner looking to experiment with delicious and easy-to-make recipes.

Kitchen Stories Kitchen Stories, also available for free on iOS and Android (with in-app purchases), stands out for its rich visual approach, which combines video tutorials with detailed step-by-step photos. This makes it especially helpful for beginners who appreciate visual guidance. Users can browse recipes by categories such as skill level, cuisine and dietary preferences, saving favourites along the way. The app also includes a “Cooking School” section, which offers tutorials on essential techniques such as knife skills and seasoning methods. Kitchen Stories provides a reliable, community-driven experience that is perfect for learning the basics and beyond. Yummly Yummly is another ideal choice for beginner cooks, available for free (with premium options) on iOS and Android. The app’s highly personalised recipe recommendations are based on your dietary preferences, favourite ingredients and skill level. Yummly aggregates over two million recipes from a range of sources, so you will never run out of ideas. Beginners will appreciate the app’s clear step-by-step instructions and integrated cooking timers that make it easy to manage cooking times accurately. Yummly also simplifies meal planning by generating shopping lists for selected recipes, adding ease to your grocery trips.

SideChef For those who want a guided cooking experience, SideChef is available on iOS and Android for free (with in-app purchases) and feels like having a digital cooking coach by your side. With over 18,000 recipes, each with voice-guided instructions, SideChef is perfect for beginners who want a bit of extra help in the kitchen. The app’s meal-planning feature creates grocery lists and can even connect with certain grocers to make ingredient ordering a breeze. SideChef also includes cooking challenges, encouraging users to expand their skills in a fun and supportive environment. BBC Good Food BBC Good Food, free with in-app purchases and available on iOS and Android, is packed with trusted recipes that range from simple weeknight meals to impressive dinner party dishes. It is a brilliant option for beginners as the app’s recipes are accompanied by clear instructions and vibrant photos, making cooking less intimidating. Each recipe provides options for ingredient swaps, helpful cooking tips and nutritional breakdowns. Users can search by difficulty level, meal type or ingredients, making it simple to find a recipe that fits any skill level or taste.