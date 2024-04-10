KL Restaurant Week returns with 37 eateries

KL Restaurant Week is returning for its third edition from Oct 11–27, with 37 participating restaurants over 17 days.

The event, inspired by New York City’s 1992 Restaurant Week, offers diners affordable prix fixe menus at some of the city’s best restaurants.

Malaysia is one of four Asian countries to host the event, alongside Hong Kong, Singapore and Greater China, with previous editions seeing up to 200,000 seats booked.

KL Restaurant Week offers diners top-notch culinary experiences at unbeatable prices, with lunch starting at RM58 and dinner at RM78 per guest. Michelin-selected restaurants like Kayra, Sushi Masa, Wagyu Kappo Yoshida and Tenmasa lead the lineup, while popular spots such as Chateau Dionne, Mr Chew’s Chino Latino, Amazonas and Kenny Hills Bistro are also set to impress.

Newcomers like Coast by Kayra, Fritz at Troika Sky Dining, S.A.J Bistronomy by Leen’s, Yellow Fin Horse and Locus will compete for attention, offering exclusive menus only available during the event.

The participating restaurants for KL Restaurant Week 2024 are Amazonas TRX, Bartolo Bakehouse, Bistro Eatz, Chalet Suisse, Chamber’s Grill, Chateau Dionne, Coast by Kayra, Essence Sheraton KL, Fahrenheit 600, Fiftig Seofon, Fook, Fritz, Gajaa at 8, Kayra, Kenny Hills Bistro, Latest Recipe @Le Meridien Putrajaya, Le Gourmandin, Le Mei @Le Meridien Putrajaya, Li Damansara, Locus, Mr Chew’s Chino Latino Bar, Niku 29, Pampas Steakhouse, Pondok Nasi Bakar, Raw Else Hotel, Roberto’s 1020 Osteria, S.A.J Bistronomy by Leen’s, Sagar Restaurant, Strato, Sushi Masa, Sushi Ryu, Sushi Sora, TBC, Tenmasa, The Attic Bar, Wagyu Kappo Yoshida and Yellow Fin Horse.

Bookings open tomorrow.