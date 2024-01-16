KLWP 3.0 line-up unveiled

AFTER two highly successful editions in 2023, the Kuala Lumpur Warehouse Project (KLWP) is gearing up to enthral music enthusiasts once again with its third edition on Jan 26 and 27.

Anticipation runs high for an even more exceptional experience featuring an expanded lineup of international acts.

From the inaugural edition’s 4,000 attendees at Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena to the second edition’s 5,000 revellers at Mega Star Arena, the project’s growth is undeniable.

The forthcoming two-day extravaganza is poised to double the audience, leading to a relocation to the larger KL Base Sungei Besi in Bandar Malaysia.

It boasts a stellar international lineup, featuring renowned international DJs such as W&W, Kaaze, Dada Life, Nico Moreno, Fatima Hajji, Zapravka, Nusha and Sub Zero Project.

The festival promises diverse musical experiences, with at least eight international acts gracing the stage each day.

Breaking away from tradition, the event embraces an outdoor setting creating a festival-like atmosphere. The main stage and the supplementary stage, will host eight international acts and 13 local acts, ensuring a diverse and dynamic lineup.

The event introduces the world’s first 120-watt laser, accompanied by 40-watt and 15-watt lasers, promising a never-before-seen light show.

Project director Faizal Baba emphasises the festival’s commitment to providing a visually stimulating experience that pushes the boundaries of creativity.