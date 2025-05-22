AFTER eight years, Golden Melody Award-winning songstress LaLa Hsu is set to return to Kuala Lumpur with her brand new concert tour – Sometimes, Less is More. The concert will be held on Aug 10 Mega Star Arena KL, promising a night filled with heartfelt music. Refined by time and experience, LaLa’s music has become richer and more resonant. This time, she returns to Malaysia with songs that reflect her personal journey over the years, bringing with her the most heartfelt emotions.

The gentle melancholy song like Down in Sandbar and the melodious operatic line Riding a White Horse, both showcase LaLa Hsu’s delicate voice. Each of her songs evokes warm and profound love letters that transcend time. Widely acclaimed songs like I Dare You, Missing, The Prayer and more, strike a chord with fans, capturing the emotions of youth and the bittersweet journey of love. With her distinctive vocal tone and emotionally rich songwriting, LaLa has captured the hearts of countless fans, building a dedicated following and bagging five Golden Melody Awards along the way.

The concept behind this tour centers around the idea of “luxury”. This is not about material luxury, but rather the precious emotions and experiences that become more valuable with time, including achievements in both career and family. Inspired by this theme, LaLa Hsu has put immense effort into the stage design and concert production to create an unforgettable night for her fans.

With her unparalleled vocal tone and innovative songwriting style, the concert promises moments of thoughtful creativity. Whether reimagined through a string orchestra arrangement or preserving the song’s original creative essence, she masterfully conveys the music’s simplicity and richness in a profoundly captivating way.

In 2017, LaLa Hsu’s You Made My Day Live tour achieved remarkable success in ticket sales. On stage, she captivated audiences with her original hits and unforgettable renditions from “I Am a Singer”, leaving fans yearning for more. At the end of the performance, encore calls echoed throughout the venue, further solidifying her reputation as a singer-songwriter prodigy.

Constantly striving to redefine limits, LaLa steps out of her comfort zone to embrace the joy and freedom of performing live. Through her interactions with fans, she shared her inner joy. The audience was drawn in by the music, leaning forward with rapt attention as they listened intently and left the concert with smiles lingering on their faces. This upcoming Kuala Lumpur concert is no exception. For LaLa, it represents a cherished and “luxurious” moment, as the long-awaited reunion with her fans has finally come true.

LaLa Hsu Sometimes, Less is More Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur slated to go live on Aug 10, 8pm at Mega Star Arena KL. Ticket prices start from RM288, with the public sale commencing on May 27, 11am. Pre-sale will begin on May 26, 11am for those who are entitled.