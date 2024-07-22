Largest ice and snow theme park in Harbin completed

RECENTLY, the Harbin Ice and Snow World’s all-season ice and snow project has become fully operational. One of the key venues of the project, the “Little Ice and Snow World” (indoor ice and snow pavilion), has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest indoor ice and snow theme park.

It is an immersive ice and snow light and shadow interactive experience hall, adopting the world’s most advanced ice carving and snow building concepts, technologies and craftsmanship, with a construction area of 23,800 square metres, featuring nine themed areas and 13 experience projects. It includes multiple elements such as ice and snow, light and shadow, entertainment and interaction, using sound and light effects to allow visitors to start a wonderful journey of “crossing winter and summer in one second” even in the hot summer.

The ice used in the pavilion comes from the stored ice of the Songhua River and coloured ice with edible pigments. The temperature inside the pavilion is maintained between -8°C and -12°C, allowing it to welcome visitors all year round.

The operation of the all-season ice and snow project of Harbin Ice and Snow World has provided a significant boost for the tourism industry by attracting visitors all year round to its ice and snow attractions. It has also made Harbin the unofficial “capital of snow and ice culture”.

Meeting the expectations of visitors who can enjoy ice and snow in Harbin during the summer and promoting the normalisation of ice and snow tourism throughout the year is of great significance for enriching Harbin’s tourism products and creating a “capital of ice and snow culture”.

With the opening of the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival on July 6, the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park will become a multifunctional urban ecological resort area integrating ice and snow, beer, food, music, accommodation, animation and leisure entertainment, bringing summer surprises to local and foreign tourists.