Laughter, romance in new K-drama

Overview of rom-com No Gain, No Love

THE latest K-drama to create substantial media buzz is No Gain No Love, capturing the hearts of many. Penned by Kim Hye Young, this romantic comedy weaves deception and unexpected connections. The drama stars Shin Min-ah as Son Hae-young, a determined woman who fakes a marriage to avoid losses and Kim Young-dae as Kim Ji-wook, a man who steps into the role of her fake husband, driven by his desire not to cause any harm. The cast also includes Lee Sang-yi as Bok Gyu-hyun, a wealthy third-generation CEO, and Han Ji-hyun as Nam Ja-yeon, a web novel writer with a hidden past. The actors recently shared their experiences and thoughts about their characters and the show, offering a glimpse into the making of this delightful drama. Character insights Shin’s character is fearless and determined in her pursuit of success, whether in love or work. Reflecting on her role, Shin mentioned: “I played a character who is unafraid to march towards her goals – an honest and strong person. So, I naturally tried to express myself more genuinely and really resonate with Hae Young’s feelings and everything she has been through.” Young-dae, who described his character as considerate and calm, said: “Ji Wook is a super considerate person, so I tried to think carefully. To express his calm, cool-headed personality, I worked on finding

my composure.” The challenge of portraying such a thoughtful character pushed Young-dae to reflect on his own behaviour, revealing the role had a significant impact on him personally. Meanwhile, Lee approached his role with meticulous preparation. “I put in an immense amount of effort to play Bok Gyu-hyun. He is the CEO of KKULBEE educational company and I wanted to look the part, so I prepared presentable outfits, shoes and accessories. I also worked on creating strong on-screen chemistry with actor Lee You-jin, who plays my secretary, and Han, who I have the most scenes with,” Lee shared.

Han, playing the dual roles of Ja-yeon and Yeon Bo-ra, delved deep into her character’s psyche. “Ja-yeon writes R-rated novels and she is a highly imaginative person but she is single and has been so (for) her whole life. So, I tried to portray that heart-fluttering feeling she experiences when she falls in love for the first time,” she explained. This effort to authentically depict Ja-yeon’s first encounter with love added a layer of depth to her performance. Resonating with their roles The actors also discussed how their characters influenced them and the similarities they found between themselves and the roles they portrayed. Shin admitted playing Hae-young made her more conscious of situations, in which she might be at a disadvantage, something she had not considered before. “Playing this character has made me more aware and now I find myself questioning – Maybe I am disadvantaged here? Am I the one causing or suffering the damage?,” she reflected. Young-dae found a strong connection with his character Ji-wook, noting playing such a considerate role helped him evaluate his own thoughtfulness towards others. “Sacrificing yourself for the sake of others is no easy feat, so I worked hard to understand this aspect of the character. That said, I would say we are about a 99% match,” he said with a laugh, though he later revised this down to about half. Lee, on the other hand, felt he was quite different from Gyu-hyun, particularly in terms of their professional lives. However, he discovered focusing on the relationships and dynamics within the story helped him bridge the gap. “The biggest similarity between us is the way he interacts with his secretary, especially the playful banter, and the cute side that emerges in his romance with Ja-yeon,” he added, indicating some aspects of the character resonated with him personally. Han highlighted the familial love shared by her character, Ja-yeon as a key point of connection. However, she noted a divergence in their attitudes towards love. “Whereas Ja-yeon is a bit afraid of love, I am not hesitant to show my affection,” she said, emphasising the personal growth she experienced while filming.