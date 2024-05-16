Le French Festival returns

LE French Festival 2024 is set to return with a spirited celebration beginning on May 29. This eagerly awaited event, now in its 22nd edition, will showcase French culture while fostering connections between Malaysian and French communities.
Running until July 14, the festival will span multiple cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Kuching. This year’s theme is sport, in tribute to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Event highlights
Cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat with Le French Festival 2024’s carefully curated lineup of 16 French films, including highlights such as The Three Musketeers: Milady, The Taste of Things, and The Animal Kingdom. Family-friendly options like The Little Nicholas ensure entertainment for all ages.
On June 2, attendees can experience a special digital day dedicated to short films, virtual reality games, cinema workshops, and digital art exhibitions, all in collaboration with the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival. The festival will also host vibrant celebrations like Fête de la Musique (International Music Day) on June 23 at Titiwangsa Park, featuring performances by French and Malaysian artistes. The festivities will culminate on July 14, French National Day, with an evening filled with food, drinks and music.
Sporting activities are a significant focus this year. On June 30, children can participate in “The Little Champions”, a series of fun competitions. Additionally, “Breaking Battles” will feature performances by French DJ T-Sia and top Malaysian breakdancers like Lego Sam. On July 7, a fun run through Titiwangsa Park will be followed by a leisurely stroll through a flea market at Alliance Française of Kuala Lumpur (AFKL), offering a mix of fitness and relaxation. These diverse activities ensure that Le French Festival 2024 offers something for everyone, from cultural enthusiasts to sports fans.
Festival organisation and support
During the press conference, Ambassador of France to Malaysia Axel Cruau highlighted the festival’s three main pillars: sport, family and inclusivity.
“We want to share our culture as much as possible with our friends all over Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Kuching,” said Cruau.
AFKL executive director and co-director of the festival, Laurent Elisio Bordier, emphasised the goal of engaging more Malaysians.
He said that this year, AFKL has collaborated with local cultural, arts, tourism and sports departments to host events in popular and accessible locations like Titiwangsa Park and the KL Car Free Morning route.
Alliance Française de Penang president Pauline Goh assured that in Penang, the festival promises even more vibrant and participatory activities. Attendees can enjoy a free concert by the French group Marsu, exhibitions on the power of sports, a pétanque tournament, VR experiences and masterclasses in photography and theater. The unique French Heritage Trail in Penang will also offer a deep dive into the region’s rich cultural history.
Family-friendly focus
During the Q&A session, Bordier emphasised the festival’s broad appeal, stating: “We have organised activities for all ages, focusing on kids and families but aiming to engage everyone.”
AFKL cultural manager Mathilde Tallin added that there will be numerous bakery and pastry workshops, ensuring a gastronomic delight for attendees. Movie tickets will be available for booking starting May 23 via the GSC app.
Le French Festival 2024 promises to be an enriching and inclusive celebration, inviting everyone to partake in the vibrant cultural exchange between Malaysia and France.