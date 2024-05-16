Le French Festival returns

LE French Festival 2024 is set to return with a spirited celebration beginning on May 29. This eagerly awaited event, now in its 22nd edition, will showcase French culture while fostering connections between Malaysian and French communities.

Running until July 14, the festival will span multiple cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Kuching. This year’s theme is sport, in tribute to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Event highlights

Cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat with Le French Festival 2024’s carefully curated lineup of 16 French films, including highlights such as The Three Musketeers: Milady, The Taste of Things, and The Animal Kingdom. Family-friendly options like The Little Nicholas ensure entertainment for all ages.

On June 2, attendees can experience a special digital day dedicated to short films, virtual reality games, cinema workshops, and digital art exhibitions, all in collaboration with the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival. The festival will also host vibrant celebrations like Fête de la Musique (International Music Day) on June 23 at Titiwangsa Park, featuring performances by French and Malaysian artistes. The festivities will culminate on July 14, French National Day, with an evening filled with food, drinks and music.

Sporting activities are a significant focus this year. On June 30, children can participate in “The Little Champions”, a series of fun competitions. Additionally, “Breaking Battles” will feature performances by French DJ T-Sia and top Malaysian breakdancers like Lego Sam. On July 7, a fun run through Titiwangsa Park will be followed by a leisurely stroll through a flea market at Alliance Française of Kuala Lumpur (AFKL), offering a mix of fitness and relaxation. These diverse activities ensure that Le French Festival 2024 offers something for everyone, from cultural enthusiasts to sports fans.