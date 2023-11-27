PAR for the course, developer Naughty Dog faced another leak over the weekend.

Instead of a hacker like back in 2020, this time the leak was courtesy of the PlayStation Store, which accidentally revealed that The Last of Us Part 2 will have a remastered version out early next year.

According to Polygon, the game’s information was in the PlayStation Store’s database at some point, which led to websites that track updates inadvertently scraping data about the upcoming game.

These leaks were immediately confirmed by Naughty Dog, along with the confirmation that the release date is set for Jan 19, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will arrive bundled with a host of special features and an entirely new mode, “No Return”.

Officially described as “a rogue-like survival mode designed to let players prove their mettle in randomised encounters and experience The Last of Us Part 2’s combat in a fresh experience”, the new mode will feature new playable characters with their own skill sets.

That said, the trailer does not mention a Windows PC version for the remaster, at least for the moment.

Due to Sony bringing many of its console-exclusive games to the PC in recent years, anything PC-related for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will only be unveiled months after its PS5 release.