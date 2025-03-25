Legendary celebration of festive music

DATUK M. Nasir is back with another concert and this time, it is unlike anything he has ever done before. Fresh from the success of his Cipta 1 & 2 concerts, the legendary artiste is now set to headline Cipta Raya, a concert dedicated entirely to Raya songs.

Taking place on April 13 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, this show will mark the first large-scale concert celebrating Eid songs in Malaysia. Organised by Icon Entertainment, Cipta Raya aims to elevate the status of Raya songs, proving that festive music deserves the same grand stage as pop, rock and ballads.

Cipta Raya is a direct spin-off from Cipta 2, where M. Nasir closed the show with the iconic Satu Hari Di Hari Raya. The overwhelming response and viral success of that moment sparked the idea for an entire concert centred around Raya music.

Icon Entertainment founder Iman Tang revealed that this unique concept is usually seen in films, but never before on a concert stage. Given M. Nasir’s deep involvement in creating and performing Raya songs, both for himself and other artistes, this concert feels like the perfect way to celebrate his contributions to festive music.

“Cipta Raya is a special concert and needs to be celebrated like Hari Raya, a day of victory for all of us,“ M. Nasir shared.

20 songs, 17 Raya classics

Fans can expect a setlist of 20 songs, with 17 of them being Raya-themed. While the full song list remains a mystery, audiences will get to experience not only M. Nasir’s own Raya hits but also his favourite festive songs from other artistes.

Cipta Raya is about celebrating Aidilfitri together. Every ticket comes with a Raya feast before the show, turning the concert into a grand Open House for fans. Food will be served from 6.00pm, leading up to the main event at 8.30pm.

To make the occasion even more special, every audience member will receive an envelope of Raya money, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebration.

Tickets are on sale with seating options including Sate dan Kuah Kacang (RM588) and Lemang dan Serunding (RM588), while standing tickets are Rendang dan Ketupat (RM258). A mid-tier option, Lontong dan Kuah Kacang (RM388), is also available. For an exclusive experience, the VIP Box is priced at RM10,000. All tickets come with access to a pre-show Raya feast.