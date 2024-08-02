Let the games commence

THE second bout of Squid Game is due to begin later this year.

In a new Netflix sizzle reel, the first footage from the second season was finally revealed, with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) answering a phone call, with the show apparently picking up directly where the first season ended.

The season will focus on Gi-hun attempting to enact revenge on the people behind the eponymous game that claimed so many lives in the previous season.

For the second season, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that there will be more deadly games, the return of fan-favourite characters and another “killer doll”. Dong-hyuk will continue helming the series as director, writer and producer.

A global phenomenon when it was released back in 2021, Squid Game became Netflix’s biggest series and the first from South Korea to reach number one in the US. The series also topped the charts in all 94 countries that Netflix has a Top 10 list in.

The brand also expanded with last year’s controversial reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge.