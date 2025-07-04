Living with good energy

THE living room is the heart of a home. In feng shui, this space plays a crucial role in accumulating and circulating qi, the vital energy that influences prosperity, harmony and relationships. A well-arranged living room allows energy to flow smoothly, creating an environment that supports financial stability and overall well being.

The living room acts as an energy hub. It absorbs qi from the main entrance and distributes it throughout the household. If the energy in this space is vibrant and balanced, it can enhance opportunities, attract helpful people and foster good relationships among occupants.

However, if qi becomes stagnant or is disrupted, it may lead to financial struggles, miscommunication or disharmony.

Open and uncluttered space

A spacious and well-organised living room encourages smooth qi movement. Avoid excessive furniture or decorative items that create unnecessary blockages. A clutter-free space allows energy to circulate freely, promoting clarity in decision-making and financial growth.

Seating arrangement for harmony

The placement of sofas and chairs can influence the energy dynamics of the room. The main sofa should be positioned against a solid wall for stability and support.

A sofa floating in the middle of the room without proper backing may lead to insecurity and instability in life. Seating should be arranged in a way that encourages interaction, such as in a U-shaped or circular, to promote connection and harmony among family members and guests. Avoid placing seats with their backs directly facing the entrance, as this creates a sense of vulnerability and weakens support from others.

Balanced air and light flow

Good ventilation and natural lighting are essential to maintain fresh and uplifting qi. Open windows regularly to let fresh air circulate, limited, ensure the room is well-lit with warm, comfortable lighting rather than harsh, glaring bulbs.

Avoiding sharp corners and harsh elements

Sharp edges from furniture or decor can create harsh energy (sha qi), leading to stress and tension in the household. Opt for rounded or curved furniture designs to promote a softer, more welcoming atmosphere.

Organised space

If the living room is directly connected to other areas, such as the dining room or home office, ensure each space has a clear function. Undefined spaces may scatter qi, leading to a lack of focus or direction in life.

This article is contributed by feng shui consultant Daniel Siew