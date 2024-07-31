Local pop artiste releases new song Teman Malam celebrating womanhood

MALAYSIAN pop sensation Iman Troye launched her latest song Teman Malam last week in partnership with sanitary pad brand Kotex.

The song, which debuted during the showcase of Kotex’s Total Protection range at Sunway Velocity in Kuala Lumpur reflects a playful nod to her 2020 hit Teman.

Iman, known for her soulful voice and relatable lyrics, emphasised the song’s relevance to women’s daily challenges, particularly those involving period care.

She shared Teman Malam is dedicated to every girl who pursues her dreams while managing period anxiety.

Iman highlighted Kotex’s innovation in providing reliable protection against back leaks, which impact sleep quality and daily performance.

Kotex Malaysia brand manager Michelle Chin revealed consumer insights and consultations with medical experts drove the development of the Anti-Leak Back Cushion technology. This new feature offers up to 100% protection against back leaks, addressing a critical need for women during their periods.

Iman’s new song and Kotex’s latest product aim to destigmatise periods and empower women to embrace their natural cycles confidently.

As part of the launch, Kotex transformed the Sunway Velocity concourse into a wonderland, dubbed #KotexDreamland, in collaboration with Watsons Malaysia. In addition to promoting period care, Kotex and Watsons want to improve menstrual hygiene for underprivileged women. For every purchase of Kotex Total Protection at the event, Kotex donated a pack of sanitary pads to the Women’s Aid Organisation.