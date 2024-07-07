Love at first bite

WHAT is there not to love about chocolate? The Aztecs believed it to be an aphrodisiac. Modern science has shown that mankind’s predilection with the magic cocoa beans have to do with its ability to coerce the brain into releasing dopamine.

So it is only appropriate that this wonderful delicacy is properly celebrated, feted and commemorated with its own special day. Today is World Chocolate Day, which marks the introduction of cocoa beans to European taste buds in the 1550s.

Chocolate traces its roots back to Ancient Mesoamerica (modern day Mexico), where the Mayans and the Aztecs considered the treat to be a gift from the feathered serpent deity Quelzalcoatl.

It was initially a bitter drink for the people of the two civilisations and the Aztects, in particular, awarded the drink to warriors after a victorious battle.

Cocoa beans were also traded by the Aztecs in return for goods. In the 19th century, cocoa became a sweet treat in Europe after sugar and milk were used to create the delectable treat that is enjoyed worldwide today.

In celebration of Chocolate Day, this is the perfect excuse for choco-lovers to indulge in the sweet and luxurious dessert available at a selection of outlets at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Taste of Nippon

There is nothing like a box of chocolate that comes with a blend of unique flavours, each crafted to perfection. Royce originates from Hokkaido in Japan and it has a wide array of selection to tempt the most discerning of chocolate fans.

Royce Amande Chocolat Assortment is not your typical chocolate box as it is a dream come true for chocolates and nuts lovers alike.

It comes in six bags of three different flavours and each bag is filled with whole almonds coated with creamy milk chocolate, rich white chocolate and dark bitter chocolate with a light black sugar coat. These chocolate pieces are made with the finest cocoa beans and it whispers luxury.

Those looking for something on the lighter side, try Baton Cookie Hazelnut, Cacaonibs and Baton Cookie Coconut. These thin cookies are coated with fine chocolate on one side and comes in different flavours.

Chocolate royalty

Dive into a delicious chocolate-flavoured ice cream dessert called The King, an apt name for the decadent treat, that is served with slices of banana and strawberries.

The waffle is lathered with walnuts, almonds and sunflower seeds, drizzled with peanut sauce.

It does not stop there! It is topped with a crispy wafer, two pieces of Oreo cookies, oat crumbs and homemade yogurt ice cream that is drizzled with chocolate sauce.

The dessert has a lot on the plate (pun-intended) and the best part is the ice cream, which has a dense and creamy texture with a sweet aftertaste.

It is available at the Japanese-themed cafe Asuka, which literal translation is “flying bird”. Asuka is a dessert cafe that serves a variety of desserts, artisanal baked items and beverages.

French influence

For pure indulgence, visit the Vanilla Crepe outlet to sample French chocolate pancakes, also known as crepe. The ultra-thin pancake makes for a delicious pick-me-up any time of the day.

Chocolate addicts who visit this outlet will get to enjoy crepe made using its own unique recipe that was first invented in 2015. They will also be privy to the Chocolate Crepe In A Cup, which is a first of its type in Malaysia.

Freshly made with the finest and highest quality ingredients, the Belgian chocolate mille crepe comes with 40 layers of pancake and wafer ball toppings. The light yet rich dessert tantalises the taste buds with its divine creamy texture and all that chocolate goodness, which can easily become addictive.

There are also a variety of mille crepes available in the shop such as Choco Pick Me Up. Surprisingly, these crepes have no sugar in them as they use a special cream imported from France that gives the pancake its luscious taste.

So, head over to these outlets and indulge in the magic of chocolate on World Chocolate Day!