Love story on the edge of morality

RICHARD LINKLATER’S Hit Man presents a thrilling and twisted tale of romance, deception and moral ambiguity, leaving viewers questioning the nature of good and evil.
The film stars Glen Powell as Gary, a psychology professor moonlighting as an undercover cop and Adria Arjona as Madison, a woman caught in a web of domestic turmoil.
Their unlikely love story is set against the backdrop of murder-for-hire schemes and dangerous double lives, creating a narrative that challenges conventional notions of morality.
Tale of unlikely love
At the heart of Hit Man is the relationship between Gary and Madison. Gary, reluctantly thrust into the role of a fake hitman, meets Madison while she is attempting to have her abusive husband killed.
The film deftly navigates the complexities of their evolving relationship, as Gary adopts the persona of Ron to win Madison’s trust. What begins as a professional sting operation quickly morphs into a genuine emotional connection, blurring the lines between Gary’s real identity and his assumed one.
The chemistry between Powell and Arjona is palpable, their performances anchoring the film’s more outlandish plot twists. As Gary falls for Madison, he grapples with his moral compass, leading to a series of decisions that are as questionable as they are compelling.
Madison, on the other hand, is portrayed with a blend of vulnerability and strength, making her a sympathetic yet unpredictable character. Their romance is disturbing yet exciting, a testament to the film’s ability to balance comedy, a little bit of action and drama.
Bad decisions
Hit Man operates on the premise that life is not black and white, as even good people can make bad decisions. Gary, initially a reluctant participant in the sting operations, becomes increasingly adept at manipulating his targets, raising ethical questions about entrapment and justice. His transformation from a mild-mannered professor to a cunning undercover agent is both fascinating and troubling.
Madison’s journey is equally complex. Her initial desperation to escape an abusive relationship leads her to consider murder, a decision that sets off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences.
The film does not shy away from showing the dark side of its protagonists, instead, it embraces their flaws and questionable choices, inviting viewers to reflect on the shades of grey that define human behaviour.
Suspicious yet well-meaning
Throughout its runtime, Hit Man weaves a narrative that can seem suspicious in its message, but it is clear that the filmmakers mean well, maybe. The film’s portrayal of law enforcement tactics, particularly the use of deception and psychological manipulation, raises important ethical issues.
Yet, it is this very ambiguity that makes the film so compelling. Linklater and Powell, who co-wrote the screenplay, infuse the story with enough humour and heart to keep audiences engaged, even as they question the characters’ motives and actions.
The film’s climax, involving a staged suicide and a morally dubious resolution, is a fitting conclusion to a story that consistently defies easy categorisation. By the time the narrative jumps forward several years to show Gary and Madison happily married with children, viewers are left to ponder the true cost of their happiness.
Embrace the ambiguity
Hit Man is a film that demands to be watched with an open mind. It is a reminder that life’s moral landscape is often murky and good people are capable of bad things when under duress.
Linklater’s direction, combined with strong performances from Powell and Arjona, ensures that the film is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. For those willing to embrace its disturbing yet exciting love story, Hit Man offers a unique cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.
Hit Man is streaming on Netflix.
Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard
Director: Richard Linklater
E-VALUE: 8
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 7