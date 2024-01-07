Love story on the edge of morality

RICHARD LINKLATER’S Hit Man presents a thrilling and twisted tale of romance, deception and moral ambiguity, leaving viewers questioning the nature of good and evil.

The film stars Glen Powell as Gary, a psychology professor moonlighting as an undercover cop and Adria Arjona as Madison, a woman caught in a web of domestic turmoil.

Their unlikely love story is set against the backdrop of murder-for-hire schemes and dangerous double lives, creating a narrative that challenges conventional notions of morality.

Tale of unlikely love

At the heart of Hit Man is the relationship between Gary and Madison. Gary, reluctantly thrust into the role of a fake hitman, meets Madison while she is attempting to have her abusive husband killed.

The film deftly navigates the complexities of their evolving relationship, as Gary adopts the persona of Ron to win Madison’s trust. What begins as a professional sting operation quickly morphs into a genuine emotional connection, blurring the lines between Gary’s real identity and his assumed one.

The chemistry between Powell and Arjona is palpable, their performances anchoring the film’s more outlandish plot twists. As Gary falls for Madison, he grapples with his moral compass, leading to a series of decisions that are as questionable as they are compelling.

Madison, on the other hand, is portrayed with a blend of vulnerability and strength, making her a sympathetic yet unpredictable character. Their romance is disturbing yet exciting, a testament to the film’s ability to balance comedy, a little bit of action and drama.